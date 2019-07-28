A lesson in selflessness: Tight end George Kittle’s impact on 49ers goes beyond numbers

George Kittle sets 49ers’ receiving yards record for tight ends in a season George Kittle sets 49ers' receiving yards record for tight ends in a season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK George Kittle sets 49ers' receiving yards record for tight ends in a season

Setting an NFL record for tight ends in 2018 isn’t going to George Kittle’s head. The feeling is quite the opposite for the 49ers’ budding star entering his third season. He would prefer the ball end up in a teammate’s hands.

“Those are my favorite plays,” he said.

It’s an odd sentiment from someone who had 1,377 receiving yards while leading the NFL in yards after the catch (870) and being one of two tight ends to finish in the top 35 in the category.

Kittle quickly became San Francisco’s most dynamic offensive player, which is undoubtedly something his opponents will account for when trying to defend coach Kyle Shanahan’s dynamic passing game.

Still, Kittle is a tight end at heart, which is why he felt in his element in a run-centric offense at Iowa. He never had more than 314 yards on 22 catches in a season with the Hawkeyes. Kittle preferred to block, like his father, Bruce, an offensive lineman at the same school in the early 1980s.

“I think I’ve said it a bunch of times, there’s nothing better than to move a man from point A to point B against his will,” Kittle said. “And so when you do that, and you can do it multiple times, it’s a blast. So there are things that I don’t think I’ll ever let go away from me. The run game is something I take a lot of pride, because it’s a way to separate yourself from other people.”

NFL observers would say Kittle’s speed that allows him to escape from secondaries downfield is what separates him from other tight ends. But his 49ers teammates might say it’s Kittle’s unselfishness that sets him apart, particularly coming off one of the best seasons in history for a player at his position.

“He’s so selfless and that’s why he ate like that,” receiver Marquise Goodwin said. “Because he didn’t worry about getting the ball, he just worried about getting open and being productive for the team. He had the right mindset. That’s why I think he was blessed with that opportunity (to set the record).

“I can’t say enough good things about him. I can’t wait to see what he does this year.”

Goodwin, and other 49ers receivers, could benefit from the way defenses approach Kittle in 2019. His speed and size combination should cause defenses to double team, or at least focus their coverage, which could create favorable situations for San Francisco’s young group of wideouts.

Dante Pettis, entering his second season, figures to be a far more prominent part of the passing attack following his 467-yard, 27-catch, five-touchdown rookie year, particularly now that his role will be elevated following the offseason departure of veteran Pierre Garçon.

“it makes the defense just look at everybody and be like, okay, we know this dude (Kittle) gets the ball,” Pettis said. “... We know we have to do something to stop him. And so just to have defenses game plan for someone like that is very helpful for everybody else on the team, because then they’re not worried about me for instance, they’re worried about him, or they’re not worried about the run game or something like that.

“And then the fact that he’s pretty selfless like that. He’s just like, yeah, I’ll run my routes. I’ll block whenever. If I get the ball, I get the ball. It’s pretty cool.”

Kittle last season was named a team captain well before he put up his record numbers, which was a strong indication from the coaching staff and front office that Kittle’s habits and work ethic were recognized to set the tone for the rest of the team.

And now that Kittle has the numbers to back that up, his credibility as a team leader can’t be questioned, even though he doesn’t turn 26 until October. Though Kittle’s coach isn’t necessarily buying the idea he doesn’t want the ball in hands.

“I think it’s great. I’m sure he’s not telling the whole truth. Everybody would much rather have the ball,” Shanahan quipped. “George is a football player, and that’s what you want. Football players don’t care. I mean, they’re as competitive as can be and if they believe in themselves, they want to help the team win.

“That’s exactly how (Atlanta Falcons receiver) Julio (Jones) was. If he’s getting double teamed, he’s not yelling at us for not getting him the ball, he’s telling other guys they’ve got to make plays to help get him open. That’s how good football players are and that’s how good teams are. When your better players act like that, I think it teaches younger guys how they should be.”

Kittle credited his offseason workout program in 2018 for his breakout. He dealt with nagging injuries during his rookie year and spent the spring working on ways to prevent injury. He continued that this offseason, adding three straight weeks of yoga to his regimen to add to his flexibility.

He also spent time studying the league’s other elite tight ends, such as Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Eagles star Zach Ertz.

“I just like watching them to see what they do, because everybody does something a little bit different, whether it’s at the top of the route, whether it’s a release, how they use their hands or something in the run game that might work for them,” Kittle said. “I try to pull stuff from them because Ertz and Kelce are considered two of the top guys in the league, if I can learn anything from them, hopefully I can get up there, too.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if those tight ends spent their offseasons studying Kittle’s tape, too.