49ers Mailbag: How will Kyle Shanahan distribute playing time to receivers?

The San Francisco 49ers training camp practice featured Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo among others, on July 28 and 29, 2019.

The 49ers will be given the day off following their first four practices of training camp, including two padded sessions Monday and Tuesday.

Which makes Wednesday a great time for our first mailbag of the 2019 season. To your questions!

Jake Kucheck asks: Seems like there have been plenty of reports of Trent Taylor looking more like the late 2017 version. If he is healthy, how much will he see the field come Week 1 in comparison to Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis?

I’d expect Taylor to play roughly 50 to 60 percent of the snaps come the fall, which was about his workload as the primary slot receiver his rookie season. Otherwise, early in camp, it looks like Pettis and Goodwin would be the primary starters, though it’s certainly possible Samuel can work his way to a starting job, which he’ll have eventually. The question is, how soon will he earn it?

Samuel has shown flashes early in training camp, particularly over the middle field making contested catches. But he hasn’t made many catches during team drills, and he was mostly a nonfactor Tuesday when the starting offense struggled and Jimmy Garoppolo completed just 5 of 14 attempts. It could be that Samuel’s workload was scheduled to be light by the team’s new training staff.

Also, veteran Jordan Matthews has been given a slew of reps and appears in the mix for a prominent role this season. It’s early, of course, and injuries have been problematic for Matthews the past two years. But he’s seen as much time with the starters as any other receiver. We’ll have to see if that ends up meaning anything substantial.

Typically, Kyle Shanahan’s top receivers play 70 to 80 percent of the snaps. Perhaps that’s what he’s envisioned for Pettis and Samuel down the road, while Goodwin works in a more specialized role. We’ll have to see.

Tiny asks: Who do you feel will be the third linebacker starting with Kwon Alexander and Fred Warner?

Might I plug this story about Dre Greenlaw that was published Monday? (Editor’s note: Please do.)

The story details why Greenlaw has been a quick study – and why he’s gotten most of his work with the starting defense early in his rookie season. Greenlaw is smart, athletic and eager. He’s earned the trust of his coaching staff through preparation, which is the way to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s heart.

Greenlaw should be considered the favorite to start at “Sam” linebacker, in my opinion, though Malcolm Smith will remain in the hunt if health permits. He’s more spry this season after entering training camp last summer with a lower leg injury that never seemed to heal during the season. Smith is a respected veteran in the linebacker room, even if he hasn’t been productive since signing with the 49ers in 2017.

It’s worth pointing out the 49ers in March reworked Smith’s contract, guaranteeing him some $4.2 million, which only seems like something they would do if they were banking on him to contribute in the fall. That move would seem particularly strange if they turned around and released him during final cuts.

Smith and Greenlaw have been given roughly the same amount of reps with the starters so far, but Greenlaw has been faster and made more splashy plays. But Smith has been better since the pads came on. And at 30, Smith understands the importance of peaking for the start of the regular season over playing his best in July.

Zac asks: What’s the word on the CB group? Particularly Jason Verrett and DJ Reed. I love the move getting Reed back to CB. Do you think the coaches are relaxing on their “prototype” CB requirements? Also hows my man Tarvarius Moore doing?

Richard Sherman was arguably the best player on the field during Tuesday’s practice. Ahkello Witherspoon has been mostly sticky in coverage, though he left practice Tuesday with a minor knee injury that might be worth keeping an eye on.

Verrett’s reps have been limited as he comes back from the Achilles tear. It’s not fair to call it a competition with Witherspoon for the starting job, yet. Verrett needs to get back to his peak form first. That’s expected to come with time. He’s working to regain confidence in his body before he can worry about winning a starting job.

On Reed, my sense is the 49ers want youngsters like him and Tarvarius Moore to be as well-versed at multiple positions. That way, they’ll be better prepared if the injury bug hits like it did last year.

Reed has taken reps at outside corner and in the slot so far after playing free safety last year. His ability to play four positions could be crucial. The same could be said for Moore, who could play both safety spots and outside cornerback in a pinch.

Speaking of Moore, he received his first reps with starters since making the position switch. I heard that Moore was impressive during the spring, but Saleh downplayed his development Tuesday by saying, “He’s by no means even close to being an NFL-ready safety by Week 1,” which I’m not sure if I’m buying (coaches often treat news conferences as though they’re talking directly to players, and Saleh is likely trying to keep the fire lit under the second-year defensive back).

And yes, I do think the team has loosened its reliance on tall, long-armed corners, evident by their willingness to have Verrett and Reed play on the outside. I’m expecting more man-to-man coverage in crucial situations this season, which should be where those players excel.

Frank Davis asks: How is Solomon Thomas doing?

Thomas’ mindset has changed drastically, he’s slimmed down and he’s gotten stronger. I think he’s best as a rotational pass rusher, rather than a focal point, which could put him in a better position to succeed.

Having DeForest Buckner, Nick Bosa and Dee Ford on the field could allow Thomas to get more favorable matchups and one-on-one opportunities. But aside from an impressive debut Saturday, Thomas hasn’t done a whole lot to distinguish himself (truth be told, reps are so limited because of the new program implemented by the training staff that it’s harder to gauge players early in camp than years past).

One issue for Thomas: He’s probably the team’s fourth-best defensive end, behind Bosa, Ford and Arik Armstead, and probably the third best interior rusher, behind Buckner and Armstead. How his snaps are divvied up for Thomas this season will be interesting.

Steph asks: which players have responded well and not so well to the added depth/competition?

Tarvarius Moore getting first-team safety work is an intriguing wrinkle and indicates he’s having a good offseason. Same for Dre Greenlaw. Ahkello Witherspoon is another player that seems reinvigorated after last year, though it’s tough to know which version the 49ers will get, the one that played well in 2017 or the one that tried to do too much and struggled last 2018.

Joshua Garnett, who is fighting for his roster spot, has missed the last two practices with a dislocated finger. I’m not a doctor, but it seems like offensive linemen tape their fingers together all the time in instances like this. It’s head-scratching that Garnett is missing practice when his future on the line.

Young defensive linemen Jullian Taylor and Kentavius Street are intriguing players who might be buried on the depth chart, but both seem to be having very good camps. Street knocked a reserve tackle on his back Tuesday right at the snap, which isn’t something you see very often. Taylor was always more talented than his seventh-round draft status. He lasted that long largely because of injuries in college.

Receiver Richie James makes a couple “wow” plays a practice, both in individual and team drills. I’m not sure the numbers will allow the 49ers to keep him. But he should play in the league somewhere this season. He’s fast, tough and a good route runner. His 60-yard touchdown on the opening rep of Monday’s practice, which he forced Adrian Colbert to take a false step, might be the play of training camp so far.

Slot receiver Emmanuel Moseley has been one of the better players in the secondary on reserve units, though it would likely take an injury or two for him to make the roster. He’s had the lone interception during full-team drills and he’s been good in coverage, overall.