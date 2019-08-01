San Francisco 49ers
49ers host family of slain Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan
The 49ers on Thursday hosted the family of fallen police officer Tara O’Sullivan at their training camp practice and were greeted by coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and Sacramento native Arik Armstead, among others, to offer their condolences.
“It was awesome to have them out here,” Shanahan said. “I was glad they were able to do that. I told them they can come anytime. I just want to give them our condolences and we had the whole team sign something for them, but it’s just hard to kind of go there. It’s very emotional talking to them and things. I can’t have enough respect for what they’re going through, what their daughter went through.”
O’Sullivan’s father, Dennis, mother Kelley, and sister Krista spent time on the field after practice to meet players, give out hugs and get autographs. Kicker Robbie Gould was among the first to visit before Shanahan and Lynch joined them. The entire team signed a flag honoring first responders and gave it to the family.
O’Sullivan, 26, was shot and killed June 19 while responding to a domestic violence call in North Sacramento. Her alleged shooter is awaiting trial on a murder charge.
