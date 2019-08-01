49ers host family of slain Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan

Watch 49ers meet with family of Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan The San Francisco 49ers hosted the family of fallen police officer Tara O’Sullivan at their training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The San Francisco 49ers hosted the family of fallen police officer Tara O’Sullivan at their training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2019.

The 49ers on Thursday hosted the family of fallen police officer Tara O’Sullivan at their training camp practice and were greeted by coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and Sacramento native Arik Armstead, among others, to offer their condolences.

“It was awesome to have them out here,” Shanahan said. “I was glad they were able to do that. I told them they can come anytime. I just want to give them our condolences and we had the whole team sign something for them, but it’s just hard to kind of go there. It’s very emotional talking to them and things. I can’t have enough respect for what they’re going through, what their daughter went through.”

Had the honor of meeting the family of officer Tara O’Sullivan who lost her life protecting and serving my community of Sacramento. My thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the O’Sullivan’s. Hope that today was small bright spot in such a rough time. pic.twitter.com/RkbCiNT8j6 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) August 1, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

O’Sullivan’s father, Dennis, mother Kelley, and sister Krista spent time on the field after practice to meet players, give out hugs and get autographs. Kicker Robbie Gould was among the first to visit before Shanahan and Lynch joined them. The entire team signed a flag honoring first responders and gave it to the family.

O’Sullivan, 26, was shot and killed June 19 while responding to a domestic violence call in North Sacramento. Her alleged shooter is awaiting trial on a murder charge.