49ers practice recap: Jason Verrett works with starters, Jimmy Garoppolo looks sharp

Coach Kyle Shanahan, left, general manager John Lynch, center, and broadcaster Tim Ryan watch over a recent 49ers training camp practice in Santa Clara. AP

The 49ers held their sixth practice of training camp Friday. Here are some observations from the sidelines:

Friday’s standouts

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s passing offense hit a training camp low point Tuesday when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed just 5 of 14 attempts as the offense seemed out of sync, which is typical early in training camp. But it appears the pendulum is starting to swing the other direction.

The offense was far more successful Friday. Garoppolo was sharp for the majority of practice, including his 5-of-7 start during the first portion of team drills. Kendrick Bourne made a diving catch over the middle on a throw between two defenders, immediately followed by a similar play to Trent Taylor, who continued his strong showing throughout training camp.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The reserve defense made two interceptions, just the second and third during full-team drills since training camp began. Second-year safety Marcell Harris picked off Nick Mullens on a pass intended for Richie James Jr. Also, near the end of practice, reserve defensive back Tyree Robinson, who was signed in December off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, intercepted C.J. Beathard on a tipped pass intended for rookie wideout Deebo Samuel.

One of the more intriguing sequences of practice came during individual drills early on when rookie first-round pick Nick Bosa went against last year’s No. 9 overall draft choice Mike McGlinchey in one-on-one passing drills. The first drill was a stalemate. McGlinchey appeared to have Bosa blocked, then Bosa countered inside to get free, but McGlinchey recovered to get in front of Bosa before he could create a would-be sack.

Bosa won the second rep by beating McGlinchey outside, using his hands to shed his block and maintaining his balance despite nearly getting tripped up on the way to the quarterback. Overall, Bosa’s work has been limited throughout camp to keep Bosa fresh and healthy. But it’s clear nearly every time he’s on the field he has the talent to develop in a foundational player.

Key moment

Jason Verrett saw his first time with the first string since being activated following last summer’s Achilles tear because Ahkello Witherspoon sustained an injury early in the session (more on that later). Verrett’s play of the day came against Marquise Goodwin running a curl route.

Verrett did well to respect Goodwin’s deep speed early in the play, but quickly broke at the top of the route and did well to disrupt Goodwin as the pass was coming in. It fell incomplete next to the defensive sideline, which erupted in celebration for the oft-injured veteran.

The competition for the starting cornerback job opposite Richard Sherman hasn’t quite materialized because Verrett is so early in his return. He’s only played in five games the past three seasons and is focusing on regaining confidence in his legs before trying for a starting job. But he appears healthy and ready to compete with Witherspoon in the coming weeks.

The 49ers did some red zone work for the second consecutive day. Garoppolo caught a pass, though he likely would have been stopped at the goal line with a linebacker and defensive back in front of him. But because Garoppolo is off limits, he strolled into the end zone.

The play of the session came on a pass from Beathard to receiver Kendrick Bourne, who athletically dragged his feet in the end zone near the front left pylon. Beathard was rolling left and Bourne timed the break of his route to prevent cornerback Tim Harris from having a chance to beat him to the spot. Friday was Bourne’s second consecutive strong showing on the practice field. And the catch might have had extra meaning for the third-year pro after dropping an easy touchdown catch during the same drill Thursday.

Garoppolo watch

Garoppolo unofficially completed 8 of 14 passes Friday, though there was one throw in particular he’d like to have back. Garoppolo missed tight end George Kittle on a post route in the end zone after Kittle broke free on his cut inside.

The play was similar to Garoppolo’s inaccurate pass to Kittle in the 2018 season opener against Minnesota. The 49ers did not score on the red-zone possession Friday, though Shanahan got creative with his final play call for the first string. It was a trick play that likely would have been thwarted just before the goal line (team rules prohibit details from trick plays being disclosed).

Overall, it looked like another positive day for Garoppolo in his return from last season’s knee injury.

Coaches thoughts

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower on how special teams impacts final cuts at the end of the preseason:

“The good thing is we don’t have guys on this team where we pin them in one area and say, ‘He can play special teams only, or he can play offense only.’ That’s not really our philosophy. A guy’s got to be able to do both. Fortunately, we have guys around here that can play on offense and they can play on special teams. They can play on defense and they can play on special teams. So, it’s usually whoever’s the best player for the team.”

Injury update

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner missed his second consecutive practice with a toe injury. A source told The Bee there’s optimism the injury is not serious and Buckner could return to practice as soon as the weekend, though the 49ers have used extreme caution with all their players dealing with injuries. Buckner spent Friday’s session running and doing conditioning drills.

Pass rusher Dee Ford also missed practice after being limited Thursday with knee tendinitis. The team had no formal update on his status. Sherman didn’t participate in full team drills during the second half of practice. The team did not list him with an injury.

Witherspoon left practice during individual drills with what the team tabbed a glute injury. He was seen after practice without a noticeable limp. Verrett, Greg Mabin and Emmanuel Moseley filled in for Sherman and Witherspoon with the starters during the second half of practice.

Tight end Garrett Celek has continued his conditioning while on the physically unable to perform list following back surgery in May. He had the procedure to remove part of a herniated disk. It was Celek’s second back surgery since 2014 and he’s expected to begin the season on the active physically unable to perform list, which prevents him from playing during the first six weeks of the season.

San Francisco has its bye Week 4, which means any player who starts the season on PUP would only miss five games instead of the normal six.