49ers receiver Trent Taylor suffers toe injury, expected to miss regular season games

49ers receiver Trent Taylor, right, seen in a 2017 game against the Tennessee Titans, could miss regular-season action. He had surgery Friday to repair a fractured toe. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The 49ers sat 28 players for the preseason opener Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, but that didn’t prevent them from getting hit with continued injury problems.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor, who was having a resurgent training camp after a back injury largely derailed his 2018 season, had surgery Friday to put a screw to repair his fractured little toe, general manager John Lynch revealed during the television broadcast of Saturday’s game.

“Thanks everyone for reaching out!” Taylor tweeted Saturday. “Just missing a couple of games but I’ll be back soon and better than ever I promise you that!!”

The team is hoping to have the slot receiver back during the early portion of the regular season. Taylor reported the injury following practice Thursday and an X-ray revealed the severity, the team said. Taylor had been one of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite targets during practice as they rekindled their strong connection established during Garoppolo’s splashy 2017 debut following his trade from the New England Patriots.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Taylor’s injury is more bad news for San Francisco as five other prominent players – defensive end Nick Bosa (ankle), center Weston Richburg (knee/quadriceps), running back Jerick McKinnon (knee), cornerback Jason Verrett (ankle) and defensive back K’Waun Williams (knee) – are in danger of missing the Week 1 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The candidates to replace Taylor are second-year pro Richie James Jr., rookie third-round pick Jalen Hurd and veteran Jordan Matthews. Hurd scored an impressive touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s game.

Additionally, the 49ers suffered three injuries during the first quarter Saturday. Backup tackle Shon Coleman left the field on a cart with his right ankle in an air cast after his foot bent the wrong direction when another player fell on him during San Francisco’s fourth offensive snap.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones left the game with an apparent knee injury and running back Raheem Mostert had to get treated for a concussion. Mostert was one of three halfbacks available Saturday, leaving undrafted rookie Austin Walter and Brandon Wilds as the others. Wilds was signed hours before Saturday’s game.