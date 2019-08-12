49ers sign veteran tackle for depth along offensive line

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Sam Young during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) AP

The 49ers on Monday added depth to their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Sam Young following the injury over the weekend to reserve tackle Shon Coleman, who is expected to miss the entire season after fracturing his fibula and dislocating his ankle.

Coleman was placed on injured reserve, allowing San Francisco a roster opening for Young, a 10-year veteran joining his fifth team. He signed a one-year deal.

Young, 32, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2010 after playing at Notre Dame, the alma mater of 49ers right tackle Mike McGglinchey, the No. 9 overall pick in 2018.

Young (6-8, 302) went on to play for the Buffalo Bills (2011 to 2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013 to 2015) and Miami Dolphins (2016 to 2018). He’s made 88 appearances and 21 starts. He’s the favorite to serve as San Francisco’s “swing” tackle backing up starting tackles McGlinchey and Joe Staley.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Young last season appeared in 12 games for Miami and made one start against the Green Bay Packers in a 31-12 loss at Lambeau Field. The 49ers used a sixth-round pick in the spring’s draft on Vanderbilt tackle Justin Skule, who started all four seasons in college.

Coleman was carted off the field following the fourth offensive snap in the exhibition opener Saturday against the Cowboys. His right leg was immediately placed in an air cast and he had surgery Sunday morning.