Analysis: Projecting 49ers 53-man roster after third preseason game

49ers Jimmy Garoppolo talks third preseason game against the Chiefs San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looked like his old self in his return to Kansas City in the third preseason game Saturday night against the Chiefs.

Here’s our latest 53-man roster projection for Week 1 following the 49ers’ third preseason game Saturday night in Kansas City.

Quarterback (3)

Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard

Kyle Shanahan said the plan is to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster because they’re simply too hard to find. Does that rule out trading Mullens or Beathard at some point? Probably not. But it would take an enticing offer. The 49ers would be wise to hoard insurance for Garoppolo just in case his health doesn’t hold up over a whole season.

Practice squad: Wilton Speight

Running back (4)

Tevin Coleman, Kyle Juszczyk, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert

We have McKinnon going on short-term injured reserve, meaning he would have to make the initial 53-man next weekend, which would expose a player San Francisco might want to keep to waivers. This group is pretty clear cut otherwise. It’ll be interesting to see if Breida ends up getting more playing time than Coleman.

Injured reserve: Jerick McKinnon

Practice squad: Jeff Wilson Jr.

Cut: Austin Walter

Receiver (7)

Dante Pettis, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, Jordan Matthews, Jalen Hurd, Richie James Jr.

We swapped out Kendrick Bourne for Matthews this week. Matthews seems like the most likely candidate to replace Taylor while he recovers from foot surgery. He’s also the most accomplished receiver on the team despite bouncing around the league the past two seasons. The 49ers like Matthews’ steadiness and veteran influence on the young players.

Practice squad: Malik Henry

Cut: Kendrick Bourne, Chris Thompson

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, Levine Toilolo

The tight end spot is where the 49ers go thin to account for three quarterbacks and seven receivers. They shouldn’t have any problem getting either sixth-round pick Kaden Smith or Ross Dwelley to the practice squad just in case. Toilolo is the team’s best blocking tight end while Garrett Celek is out. Juzczyk or Hurd could play tight end if absolutely needed.

Practice squad: Kaden Smith

Active physically unable to perform list: Garrett Celek

Cut: Ross Dwelley, Tyree Mayfield, Daniel Helm

Offensive line (9)

Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey, Laken Tomlinson, Weston Richburg, Mike Person, Ben Garland, Sam Young, Justin Skule, Joshua Garnett

This is a tough one to figure out. Is Shanahan tired of Garnett’s injury history? Is Daniel Brunskill versatile enough to keep around for depth? Does the team make a trade here as it did the past two seasons? The 49ers might not have eight NFL-quality offensive linemen at the moment, but they might need nine just in case of injury.

Injured reserve: Shon Coleman

Practice squad: Ross Reynolds, Daniel Brunskill

Cut: Najee Toran, Christian DeLauro, Willie Beavers, Dillon Day, Wesley Johnson

Linebacker (6)

Kwon Alexander, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, David Mayo, Elijah Lee, Mark Nzeocha

Adding Nzeocha was another change this week. He’s played well on special teams where he’s a favorite of coordinator Richard Hightower. Malcolm Smith has gotten most of his playing time with the starters, but his price and little special teams value might cost him.

Practice squad: Azeez Al-Shaair

Cut: Malcolm Smith, LaRoy Reynolds, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Defensive line (9)

DeForest Buckner, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas, Ronald Blair III, D.J. Jones, Sheldon Day, Kentavius Street

This group remains unchanged. Damontre Moore has had a nice preseason getting after the quarterback, but the six-year veteran is a known commodity. Case in point: Moore was waived by the Raiders last season after two games despite Oakland having the worst pass rush in the NFL. Kevin Givens has come on of late and seems like a good practice squad candidate.

Cut: Damontre Moore, Jordan Thompson, Jeremiah Valoaga, Jay Bromley, Jamell Garcia-Williams, Jay Bromley

Practice squad: Jullian Taylor, Kevin Givens

Cornerback (6)

Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams, D.J. Reed Jr., Emmanuel Moseley

This group is unchanged from last week. Verrett (ankle) and Williams (knee) are both hurt, at the moment, but Reed and Moseley have the versatility to fill in while they get healthy.

Practice squad: Tim Harris

Cut: Dontae Johnson, Quinten Rollins

Safety (4)

Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, Tarvarius Moore, Marcell Harris

Also unchanged. Though it was notable Ward was used both at free safety and slot cornerback in Kansas City. Look for that to continue while Williams is out. Will Ward play well enough to keep Williams’ sidelined when he returns at some point in September?

Cut: Adrian Colbert, Antone Exum Jr., Tyree Robinson

Specialists (3)

Robbie Gould, Mitch Wishnowsky, Colin Holba

Will Wishnowsky’s jersey be the team’s top seller this season? We can’t rule it out.

Suspended: Kyle Nelson (PEDs)