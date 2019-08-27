49ers release veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith, sign receiver familiar with Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) AP

The 49ers on Tuesday cut ties with one of the first notable free agents brought in after Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were hired in 2017. They released linebacker Malcolm Smith.

Smith, 30, was hampered by injuries and appeared in just 12 games over two seasons after signing a five-year, $26.5 million contract in March of 2017. The Super Bowl XLVIII MVP with the Seahawks was brought in for his familiarity with the Seattle’s defensive scheme under first-time coordinator Robert Saleh, a former assistant under Pete Carroll.

But a torn pectoral in Smith’s first training camp cost him the entire 2017 campaign. He was in and out of the lineup last season due to a recurring Achilles injury that first occurred over the summer. He finished his tenure with the 49ers with 35 tackles and one pass break up.

San Francisco released Smith five days before final cuts Aug. 31 potentially allowing him to sign on with a new team before the market is flooded as clubs trim rosters from 90 players to 53. The 49ers restructured Smith’s contract this offseason to give him a better chance at making the team.

Rookie fifth-round pick Dre Greenlaw (Arkansas) appears to be the frontrunner to replace Smith at “Sam” linebacker while Elijah Lee, David Mayo and undrafted free agent Azeez Al-Shaair will compete for roles.

Replacing Smith on the 90-man roster is receiver Nick Williams, 28, who previously spent time with Shanahan with Washington and the Atlanta Falcons. Smith (5-10, 184) has 30 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns over five seasons.

San Francisco plays its preseason finale Thursday night against the Chargers. Williams could see playing time after wideouts Dante Pettis (groin) and Jalen Hurd (back stiffness) missed practice Monday.