49ers release nine players in first wave of roster cuts

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks to reporters at the team’s football facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, April 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

The 49ers began trimming their roster a day early.

The team on Friday released nine players, paring the roster from 90 to 81, leaving 28 more cuts to make before the deadline to have the roster at 53 by 1 p.m. Saturday.

The players released: defensive lineman Jay Bromley, cornerbacks Chris Campbell, Jordan Holland, Quinten Rollins, and Dontae Johnson, guard/center Wesley Johnson, tight end Tyree Mayfield, running back Brandon Wilds and tackle Sam Young.

Young is considered the most surprising release of that group. He was signed Aug. 12 when backup “swing” tackle Shon Coleman was placed on season-ending injured reserve after breaking his fibula and dislocated his ankle in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Young was the favorite to replace Coleman but didn’t show enough during his tryout with San Francisco to stick around.

The move leaves the 49ers with sixth-round pick Justin Skule as the top candidate to backup starting tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, though the team is likely considering outside options to add much-needed depth to the offensive front.

San Francisco traded for offensive linemen during final cuts the last two seasons, sending a fifth-round draft choice in 2017 to the Lions for starting left guard Laken Tomlinson, who has since signed a multiyear extension. Last season, the 49ers sent a seventh-round pick to Cleveland for Coleman, whom general manager John Lynch called a starting-caliber player after he went down.

“That Shon Coleman thing was a blow,” Lynch said earlier this month in Denver. “We felt like we had a starting level player as our swing tackle. ... Right now, it’s always hard because the 90-man roster, there’s not a whole lot of guys out there. But sometimes at the 53 you know, some things can happen. We’ll be looking like always, but we like our group.”

Offensive line depth is thin throughout the league so it may be difficult for San Francisco to land a quality player over the weekend. But the team is No. 2 in waiver claim priority, which could give Lynch a chance at one of the most coveted players released. A possible snag: the offensive line-needy Arizona Cardinals are the only team ahead of the 49ers in the waiver order.

Bromley was one of many defensive linemen who played well for San Francisco throughout the preseason. He finished second on the team with 2.5 sacks, behind Jeremiah Valoaga (4.5). Bromley was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2014 and is not eligible for the practice squad because he has four accrued NFL seasons.

Of the cornerbacks released, Johnson was the only player with the team during the offseason program. He was signed in late May while Campbell, Holland and Rollins were all signed this month to provide depth because of injuries. Mayfield could be a practice squad candidate but found himself low on the depth chart behind Levine Toilolo, Ross Dwelley, Kaden Smith and Daniel Helm in the battle to backup George Kittle.