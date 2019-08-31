49ers notebook: Nick Bosa to practice Monday, John Lynch explains not trading QBs

Nick Bosa is expected to practice Monday for the 49ers. The rookie defensive end was hurt in practice Aug. 7. AP

Nick Bosa’s right ankle has been healing well.

So well that he’s planning to return to practice Monday to see if he can play in the 49ers’ regular-season opener Sept. 8 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

General manager John Lynch, while optimistic about the No. 2 overall pick, is exercising caution when it comes to Bosa’s availability after spraining his ankle during an August training camp practice.

“We’ve seen that with some other circumstances this year in situations where a guy’s looking really good and you got to go practice, you got to go play,” Lynch said in a conference call Saturday. “Particularly at Nick’s position, where he’s going to be playing against big bodies and you got to be able to turn and all that. That’s a big step, but he’ll be ready for practice on Monday and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Bosa went down in a heap Aug. 7 after an offensive lineman fell on his lower leg during full-team drill. The 49ers were initially concerned Bosa’s injury was season-threatening but an MRI revealed a sprain. Bosa looked impressive early in training camp after missing most of the offseason program with a minor hamstring injury.

The 49ers are expecting fellow pass rusher Dee Ford to be healthy and ready for Week 1 after receiving platelet-rich plasma injections in his knee earlier this month while dealing with tendinitis. Ford returned to practice last week received positive reviews from his work at the team’s facility.

“He looked great today,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. “Very fresh legs, so we were messing with him over that. He looked very good.”

Lynch explains not making QB trade

A few teams around the NFL could use depth at quarterback and the 49ers have an apparent surplus with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens backing up Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lynch said other teams called to check in on the availability of San Francisco’s backups but they never met the asking price. The 49ers are fine keeping three signal callers on their 53-man roster.

“In the last week there was a lot of interest, a lot of conversations,” Lynch said. “That position, to us, is one that you set a price and you stay firm on it. And so while we had discussions, we never deviated from what that price was for us, and nobody ever met it.”

Shanahan hasn’t kept three quarterbacks since becoming the 49ers coach in 2017. Though the 49ers did use three different starters in each of the past two seasons. The team went through final cuts on Saturday by keeping seven receivers, four tight ends and 10 defensive linemen. That meant going light at linebacker (five), safety (three) and offensive line (eight).

“We believe (quarterback) is a great position to be in a position of strength,” Lynch said. “And we feel from our starter to Jimmy on down to the other two, that it is a great position of strength, not that we weren’t open to (a trade). But a certain price had to be met, but it wasn’t.”

▪ Lynch reiterated receiver Trent Taylor likely won’t play Week 1 while he recovers from a Jones fracture in his right foot.

▪ Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams, who had arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month, went through a heavy workout Saturday. He could return to practice this week, though a decision on his availability for the opener will be determined later.

“His rehab is trending well and I would still say this week will tell a lot about his readiness for Week 1,” Lynch said.

▪ Receiver Jalen Hurd’s back stiffness is likely to keep him out of practice early in the week and his status is day-to-day. Said Lynch: “(Hurd’s) symptoms are getting better, but again, I think as this week goes on, we’ll know more so as to his availability.”