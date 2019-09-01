49ers announce practice squad, including RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

San Francisco 49ers’ Jeff Wilson Jr. (41) scores against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

The San Francisco 49ers on Sunday announced the signings of nine players to their practice squad after submitting their initial 53-man roster on Saturday.

All nine players were with the team throughout the last month but didn’t make the final cut when the roster was trimmed from 90 players. The players are linebacker/defensive back Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, safety Marcell Harris, tight end Daniel Helm, receiver Malik Henry, linebacker Elijah Lee, guard Ross Reynolds, defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

The 10th player expected to sign, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area, is offensive tackle Ryan Pope, who was most recently with the Detroit Lions.

▪ Flannigan-Fowles is a linebacker and strong safety hybrid who joined the team as an undrafted free agent from Arizona in the spring. His August was highlighted by a leaping interception in the preseason finale against the Chargers.

▪ Givens, a Penn State alum, played well along the defensive line throughout training camp and the preseason, but was on the wrong side of the numbers game given the team’s glut of talented defensive tackles.

▪ Harris started five games last season in place of the injured Jaquiski Tartt and proved to be a quick study after missing all of 2017 with a torn Achilles. He was widely expected to be the fourth safety on the 53-man roster, but the 49ers decided to keep just three: Jimmie Ward, Tartt and Tarvarius Moore.

▪ Helm played both tight end and fullback throughout August and surpassed Tyree Mayfield for a chance to stick around on the practice squad. The 49ers have four tight ends on the 53-man roster, which could make it difficult for Helm to get promoted.

▪ Henry signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia. He had a quiet training camp and just two catches for 20 yards in the preseason. There are already seven receivers on the active roster.

▪ Lee appeared in 30 games the last two seasons with San Francisco and started in place of Reuben Foster following his release late last season. The 49ers went light on linebackers by keeping just five, so Lee would be an obvious promotion candidate given his experience and versatility. He worked with the starters at all three linebacker spots during the offseason program.

▪ Reynolds was a sought-after free agent after the draft out of the University of Iowa, which has become a feeder system to the 49ers, of sorts. Reynolds is known more for his run-blocking than pass protection, but he could get the call if there’s an injury to San Francisco’s thin offensive line that has just three backups entering the regular season.

▪ Valoaga was second in the NFL with 4.5 sacks despite signing with San Francisco a week into the preseason. The 49ers are set at edge rusher with Dee Ford and Nick Bosa nearing full health, but he could get the call if there’s an injury. Bosa, after all, has dealt hamstring and ankle issues in recent months while Ford had been dealing with knee tendinitis.

▪ Wilson was the 49ers’ leading rusher throughout the preseason finishing with 178 yards on 41 carries (4.3-yard average), including 100 yards and a 41-yard touchdown in the finale. Some were surprised to see Wilson clear waivers and make it to the practice squad, but it was an indication of the overall depth at running back throughout the league. Wilson averaged 4.0 yards per carry in six games late last season.

▪ Pope was the Lions’ highest-paid undrafted free agent, getting a $20,000 signing bonus in the spring. He didn’t start in college until his final season, but has physical upside and a strong work ethic. He’s 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds.