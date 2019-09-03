49ers rookie Bosa returns to practice, optimistic about playing in Week 1; but will he?

San Francisco 49ers rookie Nick Bosa works out July 27 in Santa Clara. He returned from his latest injury, a sprained ankle, Monday. AP

Nick Bosa was back on the practice field Monday after spending most of the last month working hard to rehab his sprained right ankle. He has a chance to play in the 49ers’ season opener.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” the No. 2 draft pick said. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. And every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”

Bosa appeared close to full speed during the early portion of practice that was open to reporters. The talented defensive end said he’s optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team will likely take the rest of the week before making a decision.

“We’re going day by day,” Bosa said. “It’s my first day out. It went well today, so we’ll see how it keeps going. ... It feels really good right now. Sometimes, soreness comes later on. I’ll hit it with ice and (anti-inflammatories) and see what happens.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Said fellow defensive end Ronald Blair III: “He looked good, smooth like usual. He looked like Nick. I didn’t see any signs of anything wrong with him.”

Bosa said he resumed running roughly a week and a half after sustaining the injury Aug. 7, when an offensive lineman fell on his right leg during a running play. The new training staff has focused on keeping the swelling down while Bosa continued his conditioning on stationary bikes and doing extensive work in the 49ers’ high-tech training pools.

“I used everything they have here, every machine,” Bosa said. “I got a big ice bucket with my name on it in there right now. Just anything to get it feeling better.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team was initially concerned Bosa’s injury would end his season. But an MRI revealed symptoms of a high ankle sprain and he would have a chance to return early in the regular season.

Bosa said his training that emphasized flexibility in his hips and legs might have prevented a catastrophic injury.

“Having flexible hips and being able to bend, obviously can’t say what would have happened if I was stiff,” he said.

General manager John Lynch last week first noted Bosa would have a chance to play in Week 1 during a KNBR radio interview.

“He’s doing awesome, he really is,” Lynch said. “I’m not going to say ‘probable’ or ‘questionable’ because we’re not to that point yet, but he’s kind of exceeding where we thought he could be, so it’s definitely a possibility.”

Lynch also said the 49ers aren’t going to rush Bosa back if it risks his long-term health. The ankle was Bosa’s third notable injury in less than 12 months. He suffered a core muscle injury last September that cost him the final 11 games with Ohio State. He tweaked his hamstring during the offseason program that kept him from participating in OTAs.

Bosa got off to a strong start in training camp once he returned to full health. His match-up with veteran tackle Joe Staley was one of the most competitive on the field, and the veteran raved about the 21-year-old’s advanced hand placement and use of leverage.

“It was going really well,” Bosa said. “Just getting the rust off and getting back into it. It was almost a year since I’ve played, so just to get back into the groove, it was really nice. Also to play with really good players makes you better.”

It would be understandable if Bosa was frustrated with the most recent injury, costing him more practice time. He focused on rehab and getting healthy for the NFL Draft instead of rejoining his Ohio State teammates and playing in the Rose Bowl in January. And after getting healthy enough to participate in the combine and pre-draft process, the hamstring injury in late May cost him his first real practice time in eight months.

But Bosa’s even-keel approach helped him get through it and focus on returning in time to play at Tampa Bay.

“He’s cool,” Blair said. “I’ve never seen him mad. I’ve never seen him up too high or too low. He’s as cool as the other side of the pillow. He’s a chill dude.”

The 49ers also expect Dee Ford to make his first appearance in game action after missing the preseason to treat knee tendinitis. The new defensive end duo hopes Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston’s knack for holding on to the ball too long can lead to pressure and bad decisions.

“Definitely got to take advantage of that,” Bosa said. “They got a really good O-line. Just super experienced. They’ve been around so it’s going to be a challenge.”