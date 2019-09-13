Nick Bosa returns to 49ers practice. What’s his status for Sunday against the Bengals?

Nick Bosa returned to 49ers practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie defensive end had a sack and three quarterback hits in his NFL regular-season debut. AP

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Friday after its practice at Youngstown State.

Bosa was back at practice Friday after feeling lingering effects from a high ankle sprain suffered in early August. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday following an impressive debut Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sack and three quarterback hits.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers didn’t have any live 11-on-11 drills Friday.

“He looked good walking through everything,” Shanahan said. “So we’ll talk to him, see how he looked in individual (drills) and make a decision on Sunday morning.”

Also questionable is safety Jimmie Ward, who missed last week’s game after suffering a fractured finger in practice. He returned to practice this week with an awkward wrap on his right hand and wore a blue non-contract jersey. The 49ers will turn to second-year pro Tarvarius Moore at free safety for a second consecutive week if Ward can’t play.

“(Ward) was still very limited today,” Shanahan said. “So that definitely will be a game-time decision.”

San Francisco won’t have starting running back Tevin Coleman, who suffered a high ankle sprain on the first play offensive snap of the season. He was ruled out after not practicing this week.

Coleman had six runs for 23 yards before getting ruled out at halftime after testing. Matt Breida would likely start in Coleman’s place and get spelled by Raheem Mostert. The 49ers are likely to promote preseason rushing leader Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad Saturday.

As expected, the 49ers won’t have receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back stiffness). It’s likely their injuries will keep them from playing until after the team’s Week 4 bye, Shanahan said.

The Bengals ruled left tackle Cordy Glenn as he continues to deal with a lingering concussion sustained in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Glenn was the backup plan to first-round pick Jonah Williams, the Folsom High graduate who had surgery in the offseason to repair a labrum in his left shoulder. Andre Smith, the sixth-overall pick on the 2009 draft, is expected to get the nod at left tackle.

Running back Joe Mixon is questionable after missing practice this week with an ankle injury. He logged 1,168 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in a breakout 2018. Star receiver A.J. Green resumed running this week but won’t play after sustaining an ankle injury on the first day of training camp.

Also questionable for Cincinnati: safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle), running back Trayveon Williams (foot).