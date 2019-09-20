49ers place Trent Taylor on injured reserve following setback

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor (81) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Chicago. AP

San Francisco 49ers receiver Trent Taylor suffered an apparent setback in his return from foot surgery.

The 49ers on Friday put Taylor on injured reserve, costing him at least the next eight weeks. The initial hope is Taylor could return at some point later this season. He’ll be first eligible to resume practicing before the Oct. 31 game against the Arizona Cardinals and could be re-added to the 53-man roster two weeks later for the Week 11 game, also against the Cardinals.

Taylor told The Bee earlier this month he was expecting to return to field work before the game Week 2 in Cincinnati. But his surgically repaired foot didn’t respond positively to his rehab. Taylor sustained a Jones fracture in August prior to the first preseason game after playing well as a favorite target of Jimmy Garoppolo throughout training camp.

This marks the second straight season Taylor has been hit with a significant injury. He was slowed throughout 2018 due to complications from back surgery the previous spring, finishing with just 26 catches for 215 yards after showing promise as a rookie. He regained his quickness this offseason and looked like the player that was arguably Garoppolo’s most trusted target during his splashy five-game run as the starter in 2017.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Taking Taylor’s place on the roster is tackle Sam Young, who was with the team in August following the season-ending ankle injury to backup tackle Shon Coleman. Young was released during final cuts with the 49ers deciding to give their swing tackle job to rookie sixth-round pick Justin Skule, who is expected to start in Sunday’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers in place of Joe Staley. The veteran fractured his fibula during the victory over the Bengals.