How 49ers are adjusting to new expectations as the only undefeated team in NFC

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman made a thoughtful point when the 49ers reported for training camp in late July when asked about expectations for the 2019 season.

“I prefer to be the team nobody’s looking for,” Sherman said before San Francisco’s first summer practice. “Because if you’re going with expectations, then no matter what you do, you’re not meeting them.”

After entering the season largely as an unknown, the 49ers are no longer the team nobody’s looking for. They’re coming off their bye 3-0 and the only undefeated team in the NFC after the Rams, Cowboys and Packers lost their first contests of the season in Week 4. The Chiefs and Patriots are the only other teams with no losses.

A perfect September for the 49ers means lifted expectations and no more flying under the radar. October begins with arguably the toughest challenge yet on the biggest stage to date. San Francisco will host the high-profile Cleveland Browns in front of a national television audience on Monday Night Football with a chance to show the rest of the league they belong as real contenders.

Sherman was asked about his pre-training camp quote on Monday amid his team’s unbeaten start. He cited the club’s youthful exuberance as a key to the early-season success.

“They’re too young and too dumb to know that we’re not supposed to be playing this well, that we’re not supposed to be winning these games,” Sherman said. “Even in the last game, they’re too dumb to know that after five turnovers, that’s supposed to be it. You’re supposed to give up. So I think the youth is kind of benefiting us to some degree.”

49ers are the last unbeaten NFC team

A win would give the 49ers a full one-game lead on the rest of NFC West and a 4-0 record for the first time since 1990. The challenge this week, and perhaps beyond as the schedule toughens, is adjusting to becoming the hunted after losing at least 10 games in each of the past four years.

“You enjoy it for a moment,” pass rusher Dee Ford said. “But (you’re) understanding that this league has a short memory and we got to keep this thing going. You never want to undermine where you are as a team though. Always realize where you are as a team, but also understand what we got to keep doing to move forward.”

Kyle Shanahan will try reinforcing a similar message despite San Francisco entering the week ranked in the top five in total offense (420 yards per game), scoring offense (32.0 points), and total defense (283.3 yards) while also ranking eighth in points allowed (18.0).

“I’ve been 5-0 and not made the playoffs before, so that doesn’t mean much,” Shanahan said after the Sept. 22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shanahan was referencing his first year as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, who began the season 5-0 before losing eight of 11 and missing the postseason.

Said Ford: “We’re our worst enemy — and we’re own motivators at the end of the day. Because no one expects us to do it, that’s the beautiful thing about it. We keep us right and we’re going to keep this thing rolling.”

Mayfield, Chubb lead Browns

The Browns (2-2) will come to Levi’s Stadium off an impressive 40-25 victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, who entered the game as 7.5-point favorites. Baker Mayfield shook off his slow start to the season to throw for 342 yards, running back Nick Chubb had 165 yards and three touchdowns and standout receiver Jarvis Landry logged eight catches for 167 yards.

In some ways, the 49ers started the season the way many expected the Browns to. Sports Illustrated’s NFL preview issue had the Browns on the cover and featured in a massive centerpiece detailing why Cleveland became the talk of the league during the offseason.

After all, the Browns had Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, coming off an impressive ending to his rookie campaign when he tallied 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions over his final eight starts before adding super star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the New York Giants in March.

But Cleveland got off to an uneven beginning of its season, getting whooped in the opener, 43-13, by the Tennessee Titans at home. Its only win before Sunday was a 23-3 drubbing of the New York Jets in Week 2 who were without their starting quarterback Sam Darnold because of mononucleosis. The Browns’ second loss came in an ugly performance against the Rams in which the offense looked out of sorts.

Things could be changing for Cleveland as the calendar turns to October. The talented Browns could become the team many expected they would be given their loaded roster and promising group of skill position players led by Mayfield, which makes the match up against the 49ers one of the most interesting of the week.

“We know that they’re a good team. We know what they can do,” Ford said. “And they’re almost identical to us, a bunch of young players who really trying to establish their identity with what they are. They’re a sporadic team, but they’re a really good team. And once they get rolling, if you’re not connecting on all cylinders, (what happened to the Ravens) will happen to you.”

Added receiver Marquise Goodwin, who had 126 yards and two touchdowns when the 49ers played on a Monday night in Green Bay last October: “Monday Night Football, I’m getting goosebumps on my arms just talking about it because it’s a lot of guys sitting at home that wish they had these opportunities. Here we are. ... I think a lot of people on this team don’t get the credit that they deserve. So Monday we’ll go showcase that.”