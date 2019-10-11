Catching a break: 49ers unlikely to face Todd Gurley, Aqib Talib Sunday vs. Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, left, squares off against Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

The 49ers, who are dealing with a slew of injuries to starters on offense, could catch some breaks this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are listing star running back Todd Gurley as “doubtful” to play due to a quadriceps injury and have ruled out veteran cornerback Aqib Talib, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday.

Gurley, who led the NFL in touchdowns the past two seasons, leads L.A. with five touchdowns through five games this season. He’s averaging over 15 touches per game during the team’s 3-2 start. Talib missed practice this week while dealing with a rib injury.

San Francisco learned this week it will be without fullback Kyle Juszczyk for approximately six to eight weeks after sustaining an MCL sprain in the Monday blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is also out six to eight weeks after having arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair his MCL.

San Francisco will be also be without starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who continues to work his way back from a foot injury suffered in the Week 3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Second-year pro Emmanuel Moseley played well in his place on Monday. Left tackle Joe Staley isn’t expected to return until late October, at the earliest, due to a fractured fibula sustained Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two first-year players, Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill, will be the 49ers’ starting tackles in place of Staley and McGlinchey, respectively.

The 49ers said pass rusher Dee Ford was a limited participant in practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday while he continues to deal with knee tendinitis that’s plagued him since training camp. Ford has two sacks and a forced fumble through four games while only playing 41 percent of the defensive snaps.