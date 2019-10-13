49ers and Rams go through role reversal in even first half

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) score past Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher ) AP

There was a role-reversal in the first half of Sunday’s game between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco, who entered the contest as the NFL’s most prolific running team, struggled on the ground, but was able to move the ball effectively through the air. L.A., meanwhile, ran the ball effectively even without star running back Todd Gurley.

The two teams hit the locker room tied 7-7 after San Francisco missed a 55-yard field goal as the first half expired.

The 49ers had just 28 yards on 12 carries (2.3 average) after rushing for 200 yards per game coming in. On Sunday they were without fullback Kyle Juszczyk and starting tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, who are both dealing with knee injuries.

The Rams had 102 rushing yards at halftime and just 27 yards through the air, as quarterback Jared Goff came in leading the No. 2 ranked passing attack.

The Rams rushed the ball on their first seven plays resulting in an 8-yard touchdown run from receiver Robert Woods on an end-around. Malcolm Brown ran for 40 yards on his first five carries.

The 49ers responded with an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive ending in Tevin Coleman’s 2-yard touchdown run, his second score in as many games. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 4 of 5 passes on the drive, including a third-down conversion to George Kittle and long catches and runs from running back Matt Breida and receiver Dante Pettis.

The Rams made a big play to prevent the 49ers from scoring on their next drive when Garoppolo lofted a fade that went between Kittle and rookie receiver Deebo Samuel, falling right to cornerback Marcus Peters, for his second interception of the season.

Both teams had red-zone possessions that resulted in no points. The 49ers stopped Brown on third- and fourth-down runs from the 1-yard line in the second quarter to turn the ball over.

San Francisco kept the Rams to 0-3 on third-down conversions, and out-gained them 197-124, while running 37 plays to 24.

Garoppolo was on pace to set his season high for pass attempts as he threw 23 times at the break. His previous high this season was 32 in the victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

His first-half line: 17 of 23 (74 percent), 174 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Kittle led all receivers with seven catches for 94 yards.