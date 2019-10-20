49ers report card: Grading the 9-0 road victory over the Redskins

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, right, tackles Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

It was ugly, but the 49ers remain the only undefeated team in the NFC with a 9-0 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday in a rain-soaked game at FedEx Field. Here are our grades:

Passing offense: C

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 3 of 10 passes for 9 yards in the first half. He started the second half with a 28-yard connection to Kendrick Bourne, but the drive ended with a fourth-down interception by safety Troy Akpe a few plays after he replaced injured starter Montae Nicholson. Garoppolo responded with completions of 40 and 15 yards to Richie James Jr. and Bourne the next series, leading to Robbie Gould’s 28-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Garoppolo on the next possession found Bourne for another long gain down to Washington’s 6. The throw was a underthrown, which might have cost the 49ers a touchdown. Garoppolo finished with 151 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57 percent) with no touchdowns and an interception, good for a passer rating of 59.8.

Rushing offense: B-

The 49ers struggled to get any running plays to pop, but they stuck to the ground game in the sloppy conditions. Matt Breida was leading the team with 35 yards on eight carries before he left the game to get checked for head and eye injuries after getting poked in the face. Tevin Coleman had 20 carries for 62 yards. San Francisco finished with 137 yards on 39 carries.

Passing defense: A

Case Keenum had 43 yards in the first half. Arik Armstead had a third-down sack on Washington’s opening possession of the third quarter which led to San Francisco’s go-ahead field goal. Keenum had just 77 yards on 9-of-12 passing and was sacked on the final snap of the game by Nick Bosa, who slid 10 yards on the slick field to celebrate.

Rushing defense: B

Reserve defensive tackle Jullian Taylor made a big fourth-down stop in 49ers’ territory in the first quarter and recovered an Adrian Peterson fumble forced by Kwon Alexander in the third. Peterson started the game with six consecutive runs, but the drive resulted in a missed field goal. He finished with 81 yards on 21 carries as Washington had 104 yards on 26 attempts (4.0 average).

Special teams: B-

Gould’s missed 45-yard field goal in the first quarter put him at 9 of 16 (56 percent) on the season. His 28-yarder in the third quarter was pivotal as it broke the scoreless game. He also hit from 26 and 29 yards. Richie James Jr. had two returns for 30 yards. But more importantly, he didn’t fumble in the sloppy conditions.

Coaching: B

The 49ers took advantage of the conditions and posted their first shutout of the season. They’ve limited opponents to 3, 7 and 0 points in their last three games. Offensively, it was ugly, but Kyle Shanahan’s crew did just enough to help San Francisco improve to 6-0. The 49ers will have no problem escaping Washington with the ugly win, even if they have to burn all evidence the game happened.