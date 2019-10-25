49ers notebook: Sanders expected to play ‘a lot’ vs. Panthers, Staley ‘doubtful’

Part of Emmanuel Sanders ingratiation with the 49ers this week has been dealing with errant basketballs near his locker.

Players set up a basketball hoop on the north side of the locker room that is constantly in use for shooting competitions. And Sanders’ new locker is right underneath it, putting him at risk of getting hit from shots taken from the northwest corner of the room.

Dodging basketballs aside, Sanders’ transition from the Denver Broncos to San Francisco this week has been smooth following Tuesday’s trade. The veteran receiver is expected to play “a lot” Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Kyle Shanahan said.

“Even just being in the system and knowing that’s Kyle Shanahan’s system and just seeing the offense through his eyes, route depth and things exactly how he wanted it to fit, it’s been good for me,” Sanders said. “And so I’m looking forward to showcasing that on Sunday.”

Shanahan didn’t reveal which of the three receiver positions Sanders would play against Carolina. But he indicated there was enough carryover from Sanders’ previous playbook under former 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello that he’ll have a big role Sunday.

Sanders has been joined by his wife at his nearby hotel, but not his 5-year-old son, which has made it easier to dive into the playbook and study his new route tree. He said Shanahan has done a good job illustrating exactly how he wants Sanders to run his routes by showing clips of other receivers within his system, including Marquise Goodwin, former 49ers wideout Aldrick Robinson and Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones.

“You tell me a through (route) and I’ll run it how I’ve always run it the past 10 years,” Sanders said. “For him to say, ‘Alright, this is how I want it to be run,’ and then show me footage of players doing it, he really went into detail. ... And then the next day, I went home and watched film and went over the same plays at practice. And to be able to get those plays right, get a feel for it and see it, and running his way, (I can see) how much easier it is to get open.”

Shanahan’s offense typically takes two full offseasons to master. Tight end George Kittle has said he felt like a chicken with his head cut off before understanding the nuances of the playbook in his record-breaking second season. In some ways, Sanders is an ideal midseason acquisition because of the similarities to the Broncos scheme.

“I thought he did as good as he possibly could,” Shanahan said of Sanders. “It’s always tough for people and it takes all year for guys to get used to it, especially when you miss the foundation in the offseason, but it really helps him being with Scangarello in Denver.

“But at least he was able to get in there right away and do some things where most guys they’d be really overwhelmed. It would take them some time. Still a huge challenge for him, but he’s definitely got as good of a head start as he could.”

The 49ers were given a roster exemption for long snapper Kyle Nelson upon his return from his suspension for violating the performance enhancing substance policy. That means the corresponding roster move following the Sanders trade will likely happen Saturday, which could also open up a locker elsewhere so Sanders won’t have to dodge basketballs the rest of the season.

Joe Staley ‘doubtful’ to play versus Panthers, Marquise Goodwin questionable

There’s a sliver of hope the 49ers will have left tackle Joe Staley available for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers as he returned to practice this week for the first time since fracturing his left fibula Sept. 15 in Cincinnati. It depends on how Staley’s leg responds to his increased workload Saturday, Shanahan said, after announcing Staley was listed as “doubtful” to play against Carolina.

Complicating the decision is San Francisco’s next game coming on a short week Thursday in Arizona. For Staley to play Sunday, the training staff would need to be comfortable with Staley being able to bounce back after playing the Panthers quickly enough to play against the Cardinals. That’s unlikely, as of Friday. Though he appears in line to return to the lineup for that game in the desert.

“He needs to be good enough that he can make it through both games,” Shanahan said. “Obviously, he’s a little bit sore from working throughout the week and we’re going to see how that responds here over the next 24 hours and then we’ll make our decision. It’d be a lot easier if he didn’t have to be ready four days after that.”

▪ Receiver Marquise Goodwin missed practice Thursday and Friday because of a personal matter, the team said. It’s not believed to involve his immediate family. It’s unclear if Goodwin will be with the team Sunday. He’s officially listed as “questionable.”

“’Quise has been through as much tragic stuff here in the three years I’ve been with him as anyone I’ve been around,” Shanahan said, while asking for Goodwin’s privacy to be respected.

▪ Also questionable for Sunday: running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Levin Toilolo (groin). Mostert went into last week’s game as questionable. He didn’t play any offensive snaps but was on the field for 11 on special teams.

Toilolo is the team’s primary blocking tight end and has been helpful for first-year tackles Justin Skule and Daniel Brusnkill while Staley and Mike McGlinchey have been out. Not having him to help block in both the running game and pass protection could prove vital against the Panthers’ imposing defensive front.

“We’ve been fortunate with the tight ends,” Shanahan said. “It’s been tough, because one of them, (Ross) Dwelley’s gone to replace the fullback, so it would be a lot to deal with if he’s not able to go. I know (Toilolo’s) going to give it his best and if we had to play today, I know he wouldn’t be able to. Hopefully, he’ll heal up here in the next day and a half.”