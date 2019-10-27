Challenge this: 49ers dominate Panthers in first half

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman goes diving into the end zone to score a touchdown as Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) and cornerback James Bradberry (24) look on during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. In the background is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84). (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

It would be conventional wisdom to believe the 49ers would feel the injuries on offense. But that point never came during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Kyle Shanahan did a masterful job at dialing up running plays and short passes, with starting tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey sidelined in sweat suits, as San Francisco jumped out to a 27-3 halftime lead on Carolina, who entered Sunday 4-2 in a wild card spot in the crowded NFC playoff race.

Running back Tevin Coleman scored three touchdowns and recent addition Emmanuel Sanders made his presence felt immediately with a touchdown catch on San Francisco’s first possession. Jimmy Garoppolo had an outstanding first half, completing 14 of 17 for 134 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for a 114.2 passer rating.

The defensive line also made things nearly impossible for Kyle Allen. He was sacked six times, with three coming from rookie Nick Bosa and two from Armstead. Nose tackle D.J. Jones also logged his first career sack.

Sanders’s touchdown came after lining up in the left slot and running a short out near the goal line. It was his second catch on the drive after making the game’s first reception. It was set up by a well-designed 15-yard shovel pass to Matt Breida.

The 49ers got a three-and-out on the next series thanks to Bosa’s sack on third down giving him five on the season. But Garoppolo gave the ball right back to Carolina on the first snap of his next possession when he telegraphed a pass over the middle to George Kittle that was snagged by All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly. It led to a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye that made it 7-3.

Coleman capped the following series with a 19-yard touchdown run, his third of the season, as he cut up the middle and knifed through the Panthers secondary. It came a snap after Kittle had a touchdown pass negated by offensive pass interference on Deebo Samuel. The scored was aided by a 29-yard pass to Kittle that included a personal foul on safety Tre Boston for a hit to a defenseless receiver.

Coleman scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a 10-yard screen to the left. His third was a 48-yard romp through the left side of Carolina’s defense. Coleman had 101 yards of offense while the Panthers had just 76. The 49ers had 254 yards of offense with 16 first downs to Carolina’s five.