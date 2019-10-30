49ers injury update: Kyle Shanahan expects RBs Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert to play vs. Arizona

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) leaps in the air as he runs in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns during a game at Levi’s Stadium on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The 49ers are expecting to have their entire group of running backs available for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after their statuses were uncertain earlier in the week.

Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (knee) were listed as “questionable” to play in the desert Thursday night after missing Tuesday’s walk through because of their injuries.

Kyle Shanahan went on KNBR Radio Wednesday and sounded optimistic about Breida and Mostert’s availability on a short week following Sunday’s 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

“They should be (able to play),” Shanahan said. “They weren’t able to do much yesterday. I don’t think it would be an issue if we were playing Sunday. It’s just a little bit of an issue because of how quick this game is coming. So when we travel there tonight, really how they wake up in the morning will be the biggest (thing).”

Breida on Sunday tweaked his ankle on the final play of the first half. Mostert had been listed on the injury report with a knee issue prior to the last two games, though Shanahan said Tuesday Mostert also sustained a quadriceps injury during the win. Mostert scored a 41-yard touchdown in garbage time while playing 14 snaps.

Starting running back Tevin Coleman had a career day with four touchdowns while becoming the first player in franchise history to record three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in a game. Reserve running back Jeff Wilson Jr. sustained a stinger and was checked for a head injury following a scary collision on a second-half kickoff return. But he wasn’t listed on the injury report this week and is expected to be available.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals listed star running back David Johnson as questionable to play and will be a game-time decision due to an ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. The team made a trade for Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake who is expected to be available. Fellow running back Chase Edmonds will miss the game after sustaining a hamstring injury Sunday.

Arizona also ruled out defensive end Zach Allen (neck). Tackle Justin Murray (knee) is questionable.

49ers left tackle Joe Staley was listed as doubtful for the second straight week. He’s likely to miss his sixth straight game after fracturing his left fibula Week 2. Also out: cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee).

All four injured starters are expected to return for the following game against the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football” Nov. 11. The 49ers will have 11 days between games to get them up to speed.