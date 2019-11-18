49ers fearing multiple-game absence for Dee Ford due to hamstring strain

There’s a chance the 49ers could be without pass rusher Dee Ford for multiple games after he sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

“There’s concern it could be a couple weeks,” said Shanahan.

Ford left the game following his second-quarter sack of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and never re-entered. He’s third on the team with 6.5 sacks despite playing just 38 percent of the defensive snaps in his first season since being acquired in a trade in March from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ford had previously dealt with knee tendinitis that resurfaced during training camp that he also dealt with in college at Auburn. He signed a five-year, $85.5 million contract with San Francisco after being added for a second-round pick from the Chiefs.

The injury comes a week after the 49ers lost fellow defensive end Ronald Blair III to a season-ending ACL tear. The team last week re-signed journeyman Damontre Moore to take Blair’s spot on the roster, though Shanahan wouldn’t say if the team would make another roster move if Ford had to miss multiple games.

San Francisco has it’s toughest three game stretch of the season upcoming starting Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-2), followed by trips to play the Ravens (8-2) and the New Orleans Saints (8-2).

Moore played 23 snaps (33 percent) against the Cardinals and provided a big hit on receiver KeeSean Johnson that forced a fumble during the final minute of the game that effectively sealed the team’s ninth win of the season.

The 49ers still have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas available to play defensive end. Though losing Blair and now Ford would be significant hits to the team’s depth.

Jalen Hurd unlikely to play this season

Rookie receiver Jalen Hurd, who has spent the season on injured reserve with a fracture in his back, is unlikely to be given the return designation to play this season, Shanahan indicated.

“I don’t know if we’ve 100 percent ended that, but it has not been looking good,” Shanahan said. “So that’s kind of out of sight, out of mind for me right now.”

Shanahan said the team could make a final decision on that this week. Hurd has been on injured reserve since Oct. 3 and was eligible to have his 21-day practice window open last week. He’s first eligible to play Dec. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Though it appears Hurd will have the same fate as fellow receiver Trent Taylor, who had a setback while on injured reserve due to a foot injury and won’t play this season.

Hurd, a third-round draft pick from Baylor, scored two touchdowns in his promising exhibition debut in the first preseason game. He played sparingly during joint practices with the Denver Broncos and received a handful of snaps against them in the second preseason contest, but hasn’t played since.

Other injury updates

Shanahan said other players who missed Sunday’s game are entering the week with the same status as they did last week.

Tight end George Kittle (left knee, ankle), kicker Robbie Gould (quadriceps), running back Matt Breida (ankle) and nose tackle D.J. Jones (groin) all enter the week questionable to return to the practice field.

Kittle said after Sunday’s game he wanted to play after missing his second straight game. Shanahan was asked how close Kittle was to being allowed to play.

“Close enough to not rule him out. That’s about it though,” he said.

--Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is hoping to return to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game because of a concussion. He was ruled out on Saturday after failing to complete the final physical test of the league-mandated concussion protocol.

There’s a chance having a short turnaround following the previous Monday night game against the Seahawks factored into him being unavailable.

--Shanahan also noted receiver Deebo Samuel, who had his second-straight 100-yard performance, received treatment for a shoulder injury that caused him to leave Sunday’s win. He returned to the game.

--Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams also momentarily left the game because of a stinger, though Shanahan isn’t expecting him to miss any time.

“He should be fine,” he said.