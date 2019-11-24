49ers notebook: Kyle Shanahan reveals details of George Kittle’s ankle injury

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had been tight-lipped about the extent of George Kittle’s injury before the star tight end returned Sunday against the Packers after missing the last two games.

But after Kittle wowed with a six-catch, 129-yard performance that included a 61-yard touchdown in a 37-8 drubbing of the former No. 2-seeded Green Bay Packers, Shanahan revealed what Kittle had been going through.

Turns out Kittle chipped a bone in his ankle on the first play of the Halloween victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

“It’s like a piece of tree bark came off,” Shanahan said. “It was just a shaved part of the bone came off and when you do that, it’s still stable. You can’t break it worse and you’re able to go with it, but it’s extremely painful.”

Kittle played through the pain and likely wouldn’t have missed time if the ankle was his only issue. But he also sustained a knee injury that required Kittle to take the next two games off. ESPN reported Sunday morning that Kittle had a fracture in his ankle.

“It’s football. It’s fine,” Kittle said afterwards when asked about the pain. “It’s a mindset. You just have to go out and play football. That’s all it is.”

Kittle’s most productive showing of the season proved his value to San Francisco’s offense that sputtered the last two weeks, particularly in the first game without him during the overtime loss to the Seahawks Nov. 11.

“It was hard without him and to have him back tonight,” Shanahan said, “obviously what he did in the pass game, but what he does in the run game is equally as important. It was great to have him out there.”

Kittle was clearly hampered. He checked out of the game multiple times, including after a pair of catches that combined for 40 yards and led to a second-quarter field goal.

The 49ers recorded 112 rushing yards, their most since the Oct. 27 victory over the Carolina Panthers, in part, because of Kittle’s blocking on the outside.

“Kittle helps out so much on the edges with our runs,” Shanahan said. “... And when it gets our run game going, everyone knows what he can do in the pass game. I think a lot of his catches today were off of run actions, especially the 60-yarder.”

49ers make in-game substitutions

The 49ers started Emmanuel Moseley at right cornerback, not a Ahkello Witherspoon, who was healthy for the second straight week after his comeback from a Week 3 foot injury was slowed by a quadriceps strain.

But Witherspoon replaced Moseley to start the second quarter and played well until exiting in the second half with a calf injury. He later returned with the backups in garbage time. Witherspoon hasn’t started since Week 3 when he sustained a foot injury against Pittsburgh.

“We’re still just trying to ease Ahkello back in,” Shanahan said. “Still thought he was about a week away to get his starting job back. It’s a matter of time before he does get that.”

The 49ers were without left tackle Joe Staley for the second straight game and eighth this season. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice with a splint and wrap protecting his right ring finger that required surgery earlier following the loss to the Seahawks Nov. 11.

Rookie sixth-round pick Justin Skule got the start, but was replaced by Daniel Brusnkill midway through the second quarter after getting flagged for holding and then allowing a sack on the same series.

Staley will get his finger re-checked on Monday to see if he can return for next week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. If not, it’s likely Brunskill would get the start.

--Defensive tackle Jullian Taylor left the game in the fourth quarter with a jaw injury. Shanahan said he was still being evaluated afterwards. There will likely be an update coming Monday.

--Receiver Marquise Goodwin was a healthy scratch for the third time this season with the team opting to have embattled second-year pro Dante Pettis as the fifth receiver active after having six wideouts the past two games. Pettis wasn’t targeted.

--Pass rusher Dee Ford missed his first game of the season with a hamstring injury that could keep him out multiple games. Running back Matt Breida missed his second straight game with an ankle injury after entering the weekend as doubtful to play. Kicker Robbie Gould missed his third straight game.

--With Kittle healthy, Levine Toilolo was made inactive with the team opting for Garrett Celek as the No. 3 tight end.

