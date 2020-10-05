49ers notebook: Williams, Ansah to IR; Shanahan open to shuffling quarterbacks

San Francisco 49ers defensive back K’Waun Williams (24) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) in the first quarter during the NFC Championship at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The 49ers will place their 12th and 13th players on injured reserve following Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

The latest on the team’s long list of injured players: slot cornerback K’Waun Williams and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah.

Williams, regarded as one of the best at his position in the NFL, is expected to go on short-term IR with a knee sprain he tried playing through Sunday night before exiting in the fourth quarter. He’ll have to miss a minimum of three games meaning the earliest he can return is Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams entered the weekend questionable to play with a hip injury following last week’s victory over the New York Giants coming after he missed time in training camp with a calf injury. Given the buildup of all Williams’ leg issues, Shanahan indicated giving him time off would serve him well.

“I can’t tell you how much respect I have for K’Waun, the fact that he’s been out there every week for us,” Shanahan said. “The fact when he was getting hurt throughout the game, he kept trying to come in because he knew how down we were. ... He did as much as he could and we got to shut him down now, give him a chance to recover.”

In Williams’ spot, the 49ers would likely rely on Jamar Taylor, who was added to the practice squad Friday and promoted in time for Sunday’s game. He recorded a sack on a blitz on his first snap in Williams’ stead after replacing Williams during training camp. Taylor was released during final cuts.

While Williams is expected to return this season, the story is different with Ansah, who will have surgery to repair a torn biceps muscle and will miss the remainder of the campaign.

Ansah’s stint with San Francisco was short-lived. The former Lion and Seahawk was signed off the street following Nick Bosa’s season-ending knee injury Week 2 and appeared in 34 defensive snaps in two games. He failed to show up on the stat sheet though he was credited with one pressure against Philadelphia by Pro Football Focus.

As to the 49ers’ options, it doesn’t sound like there are many on the free agent market. They’re hoping to get Ronald Blair III back for the Week 7 game against the New England Patriots, but that’s still two weeks away from the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s kind of hard to bring guys in and there’s not a ton out there right now,” Shanahan said. “We’ve done it, I feel, as well as we can so far. And when you do bring guys in with all the COVID testing rules and stuff, the earliest we could get them is by Friday. If they’re not here today, I think it’s Saturday. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that this week. I doubt it. Go with what we got and we’ll see who’s ready to go.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

The 49ers’ remaining options at defensive end are Arik Armstead, Kerry Hyder, Dion Jordan and Kentavius Street. San Francisco would prefer to keep Armstead and Street on the inside, but the depth concerns might force them to play at less comfortable spots on the outside while D.J. Jones, rookie Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens get time at defensive tackle.

Shanahan open to shuffling quarterbacks

Shanahan is hopeful Jimmy Garoppolo can return to practice this week but there’s a chance he could miss his third straight game with his right high ankle sprain.

Regardless of Garoppolo’s status, Shanahan might consider changing up the depth chart at No. 2 quarterback and allowing C.J. Beathard to leapfrog Nick Mullens following Mullens’ poor performance Sunday night.

“That’s something we’ll work through this week,” Shanahan said. “I’m still not sure about Jimmy. ... So I don’t really know about know about Wednesday, but I’ll have a plan by then. But haven’t talked it over with the coaches yet, so not sure.”

Mullens, of course, overtook Beathard midway through the 2018 season after Beathard suffered a hand injury leading to Mullens’ impressive debut against the Raiders. And it was Beathard who replaced Mullens following his fourth-quarter pick-six Sunday night that essentially put the game out of reach.

Beathard in his first action since 2018 played well, albeit against Philadelphia’s prevent defense over the final two drives. He completed 14 of 19 for 138 yards, though he couldn’t connect with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel or Kendrick Bourne on a Hail Mary as time expired.

Shanahan the last two offseasons said he considered Mullens and Beathard relatively even when it came to determining Garoppolo’s backup. But the nod has gone to Mullens based largely off his performance in 2018. This week could mark the first time Shanahan has changed his thinking since then.

Sherman, Mostert could return Wednesday

Shanahan is uncertain cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) or running back Raheem Mostert (knee) will return to practice on Wednesday or be available for Sunday’s game against Miami.

“Not real high on either,” said Shanahan, “but I know they do have a chance.”

Sherman is eligible to return off injured reserve this week after suffering his injury during the season opener. It sounded as though Shanahan was expecting Sherman to come back for the key divisional contest Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams a week from Sunday.

“Initially I was told Sherm would be three to four weeks and I think we’re coming on three,” Shanahan said. “I know it’s most likely supposed to be four, I’m kind of expecting him, hoping for him next week. But it’d be a good surprise to get him this week. Talking to Sherm, there’s always a chance but we’re going to have to wait and see how he is on Wednesday.”

On Mostert, who is averaging 6.4 yards per carry through six quarters this season, Shanahan said, “I’m not real optimistic,” which could mean another week of Jerick McKinnon as the top running back with Jeff Wilson Jr. on backup duty. Since Mostert’s injury, 49ers running backs have averaged just 2.71 yards per carry.

▪ Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) have a chance to return to practice Wednesday, Shanahan said. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will continue to work through concussion protocol early this week.

▪ Receiver Richie James Jr. is eligible to return off injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury and could have his practice window opened by Wednesday, Shanahan said. That might force the team to part with one of its receivers after having six active Sunday night.

▪ Shanahan said cornerback Dontae Johnson had a groin injury throughout Sunday night’s game and played through it. Ken Webster, who was recently signed off the Dolphins’ practice squad, appeared in four snaps in Johnson’s stead.