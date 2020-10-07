49ers notebook: QB status unclear as Garoppolo returns to practice; Sherman likely out

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a right high ankle sprain Week 2, but that doesn’t mean he’s certain to start for the 49ers Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

What’s also unclear: whom head coach Kyle Shanahan would start if Garoppolo can’t play, even though he already knows the answer between Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard.

“I’m going to hold that just because there is a difference between them and if Jimmy can’t go, I’d like Miami to find that out on Sunday,” Shanahan said. “I’ve decided that. We’ll get both of them reps because both of them do have to be ready in case Jimmy doesn’t go.”

Garoppolo was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and has missed two straight games. Mullens, of course, started the last two in Garoppolo’s place and struggled mightily in the recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mullens threw a fourth-quarter pick-six that essentially put the 25-20 loss out of reach, leading to Shanahan replacing Mullens with Beathard, the third-stringer, who hadn’t appeared in a game since 2018.

Shanahan said he remains cautiously optimistic about Garoppolo given he’s taking an important step in returning to practice. But the 49ers have been conservative with many of their injured players and practicing during the week hasn’t always meant playing on Sundays. George Kittle practiced before the Giants but didn’t return until following week against the Eagles.

Shanahan was asked if his optimism surrounding Garoppolo’s status has increased.

“Well the fact he’s coming out today and getting a little more reps, it has,” he said. “I haven’t seen him yet. He did a good job in walk through and we’ll see how he goes, if we’re going to throw him in there today. That’ll give me more of an opinion at least.”

Mullens played well replacing Garoppolo in the second half against Jets and in his first start of the year versus the Giants. Combined, he completed over 70 percent of his passes and averaged 8.8 yards per attempt. Against the Eagles, he threw two interceptions and fumbled once while Philadelphia scored two touchdowns off his turnovers in the five-point defeat.

Garoppolo, meanwhile, struggled in the season-opening loss to Arizona but looked sharp in the Jets game even while he played through the injury, completing 14 of 16 with two touchdowns before leaving the game at halftime.

The former Patriot would be going against a familiar face Sunday if he makes his return. Dolphins coach Brian Flores coached safeties and linebackers in New England while Garoppolo was backing up Tom Brady. Garoppolo’s duties often included practicing against Flores’ defense as a scout team quarterback.

“He was very talented. He would make throws and make you turn back and say, ‘wow, that was a good one,’” Flores said in a Zoom call with Bay Area reporters Wednesday. “I think just watching the preseason games and practice, I think we all knew he was going to be a good player and it’s definitely turned out that way.”

Sherman likely out one more week

The 49ers on Wednesday opted not to officially open the practice window for cornerback Richard Sherman, who remains on short-term injured reserve with a calf injury suffered in the season opener. Shanahan said the expectation is Sherman won’t practice this week, making it more likely he returns to practice next week before the Oct. 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“He was hoping he can get back and practice this week. Just looking at him (Tuesday), we’re going to hold him a little bit longer,” said Shanahan. “I’m hoping he continues to improve and I’m hoping he’ll be ready for next week. I’d be surprised if he got in later in this week.”

The 49ers without Sherman allowed 173, 165 and 174 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks in three games. But the Jets, Giants and Eagles were all banged up at receiver while their quarterbacks struggled. Getting Sherman back against the Rams, who have the league’s seventh-ranked offense through four games, might be more important than bringing him back early for the Dolphins, who rank 23rd.

Ward having tests on wrist

There was notable new injury that popped up when Shanahan spoke to the media Wednesday. Safety Jimmie Ward, who has started 20 straight games after struggling to stay healthy earlier in his career, was held out of practice Wednesday with a sore wrist.

Shanahan said the soreness was worse than the team initially expected earlier in the week, which led to the medical staff opting for further testing. Ward fractured his forearm in 2017 and 2018, though it’s not clear if the new injury is related. Ward’s status for Sunday is up in the air. If he can’t play, he would likely be replaced by third-year pro, Tarvarius Moore, who often plays on third down in dime packages.

“We weren’t concerned at all just because it was just sore,” Shanahan said. “That’s why we didn’t talk about it, but today it was (more) sore and the fact that it was getting a little worse and not better, we just want to do some tests on it. I’m pretty optimistic about it. We’re doing this more for precautionary reasons right now, but he is going to be held out of practice today. So, we’ll see.”

▪ The 49ers received some good news with the return of two starters to practice: running back Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadricep). They were limited participants.

Also limited: receivers Dante Pettis (knee) and Trent Taylor (ankle), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).

▪ Players who missed practice Wednesday included cornerbacks Dontae Johnson (groin) and Emmanuel Moseley (concussion protocol).

But there was a sliver of good news on the injury front for the team’s banged up corners as Tim Harris, the 2019 sixth-round draft choice, was activated off injured reserve and added to the practice squad. Harris hasn’t played since getting drafted after missing all of last season due to a groin injury.

The practice report also included defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (torn biceps) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee). Shanahan said those players will get placed on injured reserve later this week. Ansah will be lost for the season while Williams could return in three weeks.

▪ For the Dolphins, players who didn’t practice were tackle Austin Jackson (foot), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder, illness) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee).

Limited: cornerback Byron Jones (groin, achilles), guard Solomon Kindley (foot) and receiver DeVante Parker (ankle).

▪ Finally, the 49ers Wednesday promoted defensive end Alex Barrett, who was with the team during training camp, to the active roster from the practice squad. Defensive linemen Josiah Coatney and Adam Shuler were signed to the practice squad.