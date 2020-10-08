How Deebo Samuel hopes to infuse energy into 49ers’ offense with his ‘YAC Bros’

Sometimes virtual Zoom calls with NFL players can be a nap-inducing exercise.

Believe it or not, players often speak in monotone, reciting player-speak cliches about taking things one day at a time, having a next-man-up mentality or controlling what they can control.

Other times, players can be like Deebo Samuel, whose Zoom call Wednesday required the volume of at least one reporter’s laptop speakers to be turned down because he was so emphatically loud. There were no naps to be had with Samuel behind the microphone.

The session started with pleasantries when another reporter asked how Samuel was doing.

“Great!” he yelled, jolting listeners to attention.

The instance spoke to the energy the second-year wideout brings to the 49ers offense in his return from a summer foot injury. Samuel has become known for rallying his teammates with his play by trying to run over every defender in his path. Head coach Kyle Shanahan last week mentioned the intangible impact Samuel had on the practice field.

“Just not having him throughout training camp and stuff, you could feel it (last) Wednesday,” Shanahan said. “Deebo’s got a personality that everyone gravitates to. He works hard too, but he’s a funny guy that guys like to hang around and it was cool to have him out there.”

The plan going into Sunday’s game against the Eagles was to get Samuel between 20 and 30 snaps as he works himself back into shape. He played 25 in a part-time role for which Shanahan credited position coach Wes Welker for sticking to the plan.

Samuel indicated Wednesday his foot felt good, though there was some natural soreness, since he hasn’t appeared in a game since the Super Bowl.

“My foot was fine,” he said. “After a game, it’s kind of a little sore because it ain’t been in those type of positions and all those type of things, just working back into practice last week.”

Samuel’s return from injury

Samuel, of course, sustained a Jones fracture, which can be a tricky injury to come back from because it’s difficult for players to build up their stamina without stressing their lower body. Jones fractures have a habit of breaking again without proper care and rehab. Samuel had a setback just before Week 1 that caused him to go on injured reserve and miss three additional games.

San Francisco’s medical and training staff ran the gamut of exercises Samuel could try to help get his wind back while avoiding putting stress on his injured foot.

“Like biking, skiers edge, we have a trampoline here, we did cardio on that,” Samuel said Wednesday. “Really everything possible to stay off my feet to keep my cardio up.”

Samuel against the Eagles had three catches for 35 yards and a run for 10 yards. Under normal circumstances, he would have a far more prominent role in the offense, particularly with running back Raheem Mostert missing time with a knee injury while the team was operating with backup Nick Mullens at quarterback.

But now that Samuel has his footing back and is getting reintegrated, his role should expand starting Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, though his workload will be monitored closely to avoid reinjury.

“We would love to give more, but we’ve got to be smart with that and see how this week goes with him, but he did a good job,” Shanahan said. “He was ready to go. He made all his assignments and when he got the opportunity, he broke tackles and made some plays, too.”

Samuel has also started a new tag line.

Last year, the 49ers linebackers tabbed themselves “Hot Boyzz” which became a rallying cry and a catch phrase worn on t-shirts throughout the locker room. This year, Samuel’s new phrase, “YAC Bros” might play a similar role.

Aiyuk’s hurdle and the YAC Bros

The idea came up when Samuel was asked about Aiyuk, the rookie receiver, whose touchdown against the Eagles included an impressive hurdle of defensive back Marcus Epps.

“The hurdle was crazy,” Samuel said. “I wish you could back to the game to see the expression of the whole team that he didn’t even take a gather step just to get over the guy. It was very impressive.”

Aiyuk has drawn comparisons to Samuel because the two wideouts have similar yards-after-the-catch ability (hence, YAC). And matched with tight end George Kittle, Shanahan has an offense that could be particularly dangerous with those three getting the ball in space.

“I think Brandon does a great job at it,” said Samuel. “It’s good to say that he’s part of the YAC Bros now, with me, (Kittle) and Aiyuk, great guys with the ball in our hands, so it’s just great to have another guy out there that can break tackles and go score.”

Kittle, of course, has been among the lead leaders in yards after the catch in recent seasons, including when he led the NFL during his record-breaking 2018. Samuel’s 8.4 yards after the catch in 2019 ranked second among rookie receivers since 2006 with at least 50 receptions, according to Pro Football Focus. And Aiyuk led the country last season by averaging 9.9 yards after the catch at Arizona State.

Samuel was asked about what kind of impact having “YAC Bros” could make on the offense.

“I think it’s more space for all of us, because now you actually got to cover the whole field with me, Kittle and Brandon able to break tackles,” Samuel said. “You don’t know who’s getting the end around, who’s getting the screens, so it puts stress on defensive coordinators for how they’re going to game plan against us.”