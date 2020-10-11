49ers vs. Dolphins: key moments and analysis

Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half Sunday. AP

There’s no sugar coating it. The 49ers played a miserable first half Sunday against the Dolphins.

They hit the break at Levi’s Stadium down, 30-7, while nothing was going right. The team that was finally healthy on offense, with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center, starting running back Raheem Mostert returning after a two-game absence, and the receiving corps featuring Deebo Samuel and first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk, couldn’t get going.

Garoppolo was sacked three times and he threw interceptions on back-to-back possession inside the 2-minute warning leading to a pair of field goals. Garoppolo had a 15.7 rating while completing 7 of 17.

San Francisco’s defense, which has been devastated by injuries at cornerback, started Brain Allen a day after he was promoted from the practice squad. Allen surrendered a big play on the first snap of the game, which was just a preview of his struggles.

Here’s our quick recap from a putrid 30 minutes of football from San Francisco.

First quarter

The 49ers after receiving the opening kick off went three-and-out on their first possession and punted, allowing the Dolphins to take advantage of Allen, who was beat by Preston Williams for a 47-yard completion on the first snap. Allen was also flagged for a questionable horse-collar tackle later in the series before Miami tight end Adam Shaheen scored a 3-yard touchdown pass against Kwon Alexander in coverage.

The Dolphins took the early 7-0 lead.

The 49ers gave the ball back to Miami after failing to convert a fourth-and-1 from the 44-yard line. It came after a first-down sack from Zach Sieler in which left tackle Trent Williams appeared to pass Sieler off to another blocker. The problem: no other blocker was there to get in Sieler’s way.

San Francisco was flagged for another personal foul when blitzing linebacker Fred Warner hit Ryan Fitzpatrick to negate a third-down incompletion and keep the drive alive. Running back Myles Gaskin walked into the end zone from the 1-yard line to make it 14-0.

The 49ers offense failed to get another going on their third possession. Garoppolo was sacked for a second time and the team was forced to punt. It led to a rare bright spot. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky’s boot went 52 yards to the Dolphins 11 and Jakeem Grant Sr. bugged it before recovering back at his 5-yard line.

Garoppolo, in his first quarter back, completed 5-of-8 for 57 yards. Mostert had 22 yards on his first five runs. The 49ers were out gained, 116-64.

Second quarter

The 49ers forced their first punt of the game and Trent Taylor had a nifty 17-yard return, giving them the ball at Miami’s 49-yard line. Then Mostert broke through the right side of the defense with a 37-yard run on a sweep play. It was San Francisco’s longest run from a running back since he last played Week 2.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk then cut right through the middle of Miami’s defense for a 5-yard score, capping a three-play, 49-yard touchdown drive that cut the lead in half. The 49ers badly needed some momentum, which started with the defense getting its first stop.

However, Allen’s bad day continued. He was flagged for pass interference putting the ball back near the goal line. And then after the Dolphins were flagged for clipping and took a sack, they went right after Allen on third-and-22 with a deep pass to DeVante Parker, who separated from Allen in the left corner of the end zone for a 22-yard score. It made the score 21-7.

The 49ers allowed their third sack of the game when they got the ball back. Backup linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel crushed Garoppolo from his blind side after beating tight end Ross Dwelley in pass protection. San Francisco, for the third straight time, failed to manage a first down after allowing a sack, and punted.

Then slot cornerback Jamar Taylor, in place of K’Waun Williams, surrendered a 70-yard catch and run to tight end Mike Gesicki. Ahkello Witherspoon replaced Allen on the drive despite Witherspoon coming in with a balky hamstring, hence why he didn’t start. The Dolphins settled for a field goal at the 2-minute warning to take a 24-7 lead. It came after Kwon Alexander sacked Fitzpatrick, giving the 49ers two sacks on the day.

San Francisco tried driving for a score just before the break, but Garoppolo was intercepted by safety Bobby McCain on a long third-down pass to running back Jerick McKinnon. The 49ers’ defense held and Miami had to settle for a 50-yard field goal to make it 27-7 with 38 seconds left.

Garoppolo threw another interception when the 49ers got the ball back. This time Garoppolo airmailed Samuel and was picked by cornerback Xavien Howard leading to another field goal as the first half expired.