49ers notebook: How 2019 helped Jason Verrett; Williams returns to practice

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) intercepts pass for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) in end zone in the third quarter during a game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Santa Clara.

Jason Verrett played just four defensive snaps in 2019 before he had to shut it down.

At that point, when he was put on injured reserve after allowing a long pass interference and getting beat for a deep touchdown Week 3 against the Steelers, it appeared his career might be over given his lengthy injury history.

But in 2020, Verrett, 29, is statistically one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, in large part because he was able to use his time on injured reserve last season productively.

“Last year, just was a lot, man,” Verrett said Thursday. “Coming back from an ACL, coming back from an Achilles, those are tough injuries. And I just think the Niners did a good job of noticing that, noticing that I needed rest, noticing that I needed time to get my body stronger and healthier.”

Verrett was just over a year removed from tearing his Achilles during a conditioning test with the Chargers before the start of training camp in 2018. That came a year after being placed on season-ending injured reserve with complications from an ACL tear from Oct. 2016.

Essentially, the 49ers decided Verrett would be best served to take time off to get his legs back underneath him rather than push it. It appears to be paying off now that Verrett is arguably the team’s best cornerback with Richard Sherman on injured reserve recovering from a calf injury.

“So I think the IR situation for me last year ended up working out. I got my speed back, I got my strength back,” Verret said. “And fast forward to where I am now, those injuries are behind me.”

After finishing with an interception and two pass breakups in Sunday’s key victory over the Rams, Verrett leads all cornerbacks with a 7.8 passer rating allowed when targeted and hasn’t allowed a reception longer than nine yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Trent Williams returns to practice

The 49ers received some good news on the injury front, which feels like a rarity in 2020. Left tackle Trent Williams, who missed Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle sprain, returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant. It appears likely he won’t miss any time and play Sunday against the Patriots.

—Players who did not practice: linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin).

Limited: Williams and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf). Cornerback Dontae Johnson was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a groin injury suffered Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

—There was also encouraging signs at Thursday’s practice from rehabbing players. Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams was seen running around, mimicking coverages and catching passes on the side field. He’s eligible to return off injured reserve for the first time next week after sustaining a knee injury against Week 4.

Tight end Jordan Reed, who also had a knee injury against the New York Giants a week earlier, was doing 100-yard sprints with a football in his hand. The initial prognosis for his injury was six-to-eight weeks, though he could be ahead of schedule. Sunday’s game is four weeks from the injury.