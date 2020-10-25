49ers vs. Patriots: San Francisco dominates first half behind surprise starter

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. racked up nearly 100 yards of rushing in the first half. AP

The 49ers ran over the Patriots in the first half of Sunday’s game, hitting the locker room with a commanding 23-3 lead.

Just about everything went right for San Francisco, who received a pair of touchdown runs from surprise starter Jeff Wilson Jr. The former undrafted rookie ran hard and with physicality, cutting inside while it was clear the Patriots wanted to contain coach Kyle Shanahan’s rushing attack to the inside and not get beat on the edges.

Wilson’s first half: 14 carries, 92 yards and his two scores while the 49ers were playing without starting running back Raheem Mostert, who went on injured reserve Saturday.

Jimmy Garoppolo was mostly sharp in his return to New England, save for an overthrow of George Kittle that was intercepted and an end-of-half heave. He completed 14 of 19 for 181 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per attempt.

San Francisco’s defense held the Patriots to just 59 first-half yards and 0-3 on third-down conversions. The road team had the advantage in plays (40-16), yards, (301-59) and first downs (18-4).

Here’s our rundown of the first half.

First quarter

The 49ers got off to a fast start for the second straight week, going 75 yards on nine plays to score a touchdown on Wilson’s 3-yard run. Garoppolo completed all four of his throws for 59 yards, hitting receiver Deebo Samuel and Kittle twice apiece. Garoppolo also converted the team’s opening third down by scrambling with his legs and making a defender miss in the open field.

Where there's a Wilson there's a way.#SFvsNE on CBS pic.twitter.com/0EaiFP8P3s — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 25, 2020

San Francisco’s defense, starting Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris at safety, forced a stop after allowing just one first down to Cam Newton and Co. Moore made a tackle of James White on a third-and-4 to force a punt.

The 49ers had another promising drive going as Brandon Aiyuk made a long reception to get a first down following the San Francisco’s first sack allowed, but then Kittle was flagged for holding that negated a third-down conversion on a Samuel run. Garoppolo threw an interception to Devin McCourty. It was Garoppolo’s third interception of the season.

Second quarter

San Francisco’s defense held and limited the Patriots to a 40-yard field goal on the opening play of the second quarter to make it 7-3.

Wilson opened the next drive with two runs for 22 yards, and Brandon Aiyuk got the offense down to the 20-yard line, but a Trent Williams holding penalty negated another run from Samuel and forced the 49ers to settle for a 41-yard field goal to make it 10-3 with 9:00 remaining in the first half.

On the first play of New England’s next possession, Newton threw a terrible pass that was picked off by Fred Warner, who did an excellent job at preventing the ball from touching the ground, giving the ball back to San Francisco at the Patriots’ 38-yard line.

The 49ers then went 38 yards over five plays and made it a two-score game on fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s second touchdown of the season. They went ahead 16-3, as Robbie Gould’s extra point was tipped by a Patriots defender and hit off the upright.

The Patriots went three-and-out, giving the ball back to San Francisco while losing the first-down battle, 13-3.

San Francisco responded with another scoring drive, this one culminating in Wilson’s second score of the half when he busted through the left side of the defense for a 16-yard score.

He may be a Jr. but he's having a pretty big day.#SFvsNE x #FTTB pic.twitter.com/OnJjkpTrmy — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 25, 2020

The 49ers then got an interception from cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on a deep heave by Newton, but were unable to add additional points as Garoppolo was intercepted for a second time at the goal line on a last-second throw to Aiyuk as the first half expired.

Third quarter

The Patriots went no huddle coming out of halftime and took four plays to get to San Francisco’s 21-yard line. Then linebacker Dre Greenlaw first sack of the season, setting up a third-and-16 New England failed to convert when Newton tried scrambling and was brought down by rookie Javon Kinlaw after a short gain.

The Patriots settled for a 41-yard field goal to make it 23-6.