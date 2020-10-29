49ers notebook: No fans in Seattle ‘an entirely different experience’; starters return to practice

There’s one NFL stadium where the press box bounces when the home team makes a big play, where it’s so loud the home team will occasionally be accused of pumping artificial noise through the public address system, and where a jersey is retired to honor the fans for helping provide a raucous atmosphere.

That’s CenturyLink Field in Seattle, of course, where the 49ers went 2,927 days between wins over the NFC West rival Seahawks.

But there won’t be fans in attendance Sunday when San Francisco makes its first trip to the Pacific Northwest since last season’s epic Week 17 victory. That game came down to the final play, when linebacker Dre Greenlaw stopped tight end Jacob Hollister inches short of the goal line to preserve the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The press box on Sunday won’t be bouncing, the pumped-in crowd noise will actually be accepted (and quiet, relatively) while the “12’s,” who have their own jersey hanging in the rafters above the east grandstand, will be making noise from their couches.

“I’ll miss the atmosphere up there,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said Thursday. “It’s one of the coolest places to play just with the fans and everything, but yeah, definitely with the cadence, the procedure and all that stuff it will definitely make it easier for us. So, looking forward to that.”

While the surroundings will be different, the feel won’t differ that much from a 49ers home game. Neither team is allowing fans in stadiums just yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s continuing to rage throughout much of the country.

“It’s an entirely different experience,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on a conference call this week, lamenting about not hearing fans roar when the Seahawks take the field.

“What’s interesting is the experiences in all the stadiums are kind of the same,” Carroll continued. “There’s such a marginal difference between playing at home and playing on the road. It doesn’t matter that much. And so, it’s good for the Niners, it’s good for the guys coming in here that they don’t have that factor, because it’s a remarkable factor that we’ve played to.”

One of the many quirks to 2020 has been the 49ers’ 3-0 record on the road and 1-3 mark at home. They haven’t played in a stadium with fans yet, which has helped the offense utilize it’s normal communication patterns rather than having Garoppolo scream to his teammates in the huddle or use a silent snap count.

“It’s going to be like a home game here,” tight end George Kittle said. “It’s definitely weird, but the fact we get to go there and hear every cadence, not to go on the silent count, it’s going to be refreshing and I’m looking forward to it because it gives the offense an advantage.”

A silent count often helps a defensive line tee off in obvious passing situations. Because the quarterback can’t use a cadence that only his teammates know, defenders have to wait for the movement of the ball before shooting out of their stances. With a silent count, the defender can get off the ball the same time as the offensive player giving them an advantage as they set up their pass rushing moves.

Sunday’s game is shaping up to be an offensive shootout, as many of Seattle’s games have been this season. The Seahawks have allowed more yardage than any team in the first six games in league history (2,875) and Russell Wilson tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdowns thrown over the same span (22).

“I feel in this game it’s probably going to come down to the last drive as we’ve seen on film,” cornerback Jason Verrett said. “All their games have come down to the last drive and Wilson’s been able to make things happen.”

Jimmie Ward, Kwon Alexander return to practice

The 49ers appear to be getting healthier ahead of key games that could go a long way toward determining their chances in the NFC playoff picture.

And while Kyle Shanahan’s team is preparing for Sunday’s bout in Seattle, currently in first place in the NFC West, there’s also a Thursday night game next week against the Green Bay Packers, who are tied with the Seahawks for the best record in the conference at 5-1.

The 49ers had a handful of injured starters and contributors back on the practice field this week, including linebacker Kwon Alexander (high ankle sprain), safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps), and tight end Jordan Reed, slot cornerback K’Waun Williams and running back Tevin Coleman, who are all still on injured reserve working back from knee sprains.

Alexander did individual drills for the first time since suffering his injury during Week 6 win over the Rams. He appeared to be moving deliberately and seems more likely to be gearing up for the Packers. The same for Reed, who has practiced with a white wrap around his injured left knee while going through individual drills at less than full speed.

Ward, Williams and Coleman were moving noticeably better and are to return Sunday. Coleman’s return comes at a good time given the losses of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in back-to-back weeks. Williams would take over for Jamar Taylor, who had two interceptions during the recent blowout of the Patriots.

Ward would regain his starting job at free safety over Tarvarius Moore, who played well Sunday and continues to look like a player the 49ers should find more snaps time for.

▪ 49ers who didn’t practice Thursday: receivers Richie James (ankle) and WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) and Wilson (ankle). Wilson is expected to get placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

▪ For the Seahawks, star safety Jamal Adams missed practice for a second straight day with a groin injury and illness. Adams hasn’t played in the last three games and seems unlikely to play Sunday.

Others that missed Thursday’s session: safety Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring), tackle Duane Brown (knee), running back Chris Carson (foot), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), running backs Travis Homer (knee) and RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), former 49ers guard Mike Iupati (back) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle).

Limited: cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee, resting vet), receiver DK Metcalf (not injury related), cornerback Ryan Neal (hamstring), and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (not injury related).