49ers vs. Seahawks: Key plays and analysis from the first half

Seattle defensive end Alton Robinson pressures San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. AP

It was a lackluster first half Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers when they took on the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers running back JaMycal Hasty scored his first career touchdown, but the story of the first two quarters was San Francisco’s lack of answers for receiver D.K. Metcalf, who scored two touchdowns while catching all six of his targets for 102 yards.

San Francisco’s offense was disjointed and clearly missed receiver Deebo Samuel, who was an integral weapon before injuring his hamstring during last week’s victory over the New England Patriots.

The offense was out of rhythm and Garoppolo was sporadic. The play calling was also questionable, speaking to the team’s 3.4 yards per play average in the first two quarters.

Seattle took a 13-7 lead into halftime. Here’s how they got there.

First quarter

The 49ers forced a three-and-out on Seattle’s first series that included a stop for a loss by cornerback Jason Verrett on a bubble screen and a sack from slot cornerback K’Waun Williams in his first action since a knee injury Oct. 4.

San Francisco drove into Seahawks’ territory but had the drive stalled when Kyle Shanahan tried to get too cute with a zone-read run by running Jerick McKinnon and receiver Brandon Aiyuk with quarterback Garoppolo lined up wide. Former 49ers defensive end Damontre Moore made the stop in the backfield, but the 49ers pinned Seattle at the 1-yard line thanks to a 39-yard punt from Mitch Wishnowsky downed by Ahkello Witherspoon.

San Francisco took over from midfield following a punt from deep inside Seahawks’ territory, but running back JaMycal Hasty fumbled. It was initially ruled Seahawks’ ball but defensive back Ryan Neal was out of bounds up review.

Seattle got the ball back on the next play, anyway, because Garoppolo was intercepted by former 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed on a pass to George Kittle, who was tackled at his own 14-yard line.

The Seahawks scored the game’s first points on the final play of the gram, when D.K. Metcalf took a crossing route 46 yards for a touchdown as lineback Dre Greenlaw took a bad angle to bring him down. The Seattle had good downfield blocking that allowed Metcalf to squirt through the right sideline for his sixth touchdown of the season. Kicker Jason Myers missed the extra point, making it 6-0.

Second quarter

The 49ers on the following possession decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Seahawks’ 27-yard line and got it by way of Hasty’s four-yard run. Garoppolo then found Kendrick Bourne on a third-down conversion that set up a goal-to-go situation.

Hasty scored from inside the 1-yard line on third down, taking a big hit from linebacker Bobby Wagner, but managed to stretch out for the touchdown. The extra point gave the 49ers a 7-6 lead.

It was Hasty’s first rushing touchdown of his career, and San Francisco’s 13th rushing score of the season after coming into the weekend with the league lead. It capped an important, eight-minute, 75-yard drive following Garoppolo’s interception that the Seahawks turned into points.

JaMycal Hasty scores his first NFL TD to give the @49ers the lead!



: #SFvsSEA on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020

Russell Wilson helped the Seahawks march right back down the field with a couple more passes to Metcalf, who caught his first five targets for 100 yards. Seattle had a touchdown from running back DeeJay Dallas nullified when it was determined he stepped out of bounds before crossing the goal line at the 1-yard line.

It allowed Metcalf to score his second touchdown, this one coming on a slant against cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who was called for holding on the play. Myers made the extra point this time, giving Seattle a 13-7 lead.

The two teams then traded punts with the 49ers sitting on the ball from deep in their territory to close out the first half.

Garoppolo through two quarters: 10 of 15, 78 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a 51.5 passer rating. Russell Wilson completed 13 of 18 for 155 yards, two scores and a 135.2 rating.