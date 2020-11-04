49ers close facility due to positive COVID-19 test a day before Packers game

An unknown 49ers player has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers found out Wednesday morning a player tested positive for COVID-19 and shut down their facility, the team said in a statement.

“The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine,” the team wrote. “Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

San Francisco was slated to have a walkthrough at the team facility ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, leaving doubt the game will go on as scheduled with its 5:20 p.m. kickoff at Levi’s Stadium. NBC Sports Bay Area was first to report the news Wednesday morning.

The NFL Network reported the game is scheduled to go on as planned, though that could change. The Packers were expected to fly to the Bay Area on Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN reported Wednesday receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive, which could compound the team’s depth issues at receiver.

The 49ers on Monday waived former second-round pick Dante Pettis. Starter Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Richie James Jr. returned to practice as a limited participant Tuesday after missing time recently, also with a hamstring ailment.

The team’s only healthy receivers on the active roster are Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Taylor, though River Cracraft, Kevin White and Chris Finke are on the practice squad. Rookie seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings is currently on the practice squad’s injured reserve list.