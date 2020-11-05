49ers vs. Packers: Key moments and analysis from the first half

For the banged-up San Francisco 49ers, playing with just three starters on offense, the first half of Thursday’s game played out as expected.

The Green Bay Packers took a 21-3 lead into halftime thanks to three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers, while Nick Mullens, replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, tossed an interception and had a scoring play dropped by receiver River Cracraft, playing because Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne were all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

San Francisco’s offensive struggled to give Mullens time and the offense went just 1-of-6 on third-down conversions. Green Bay racked up 209 yards of offense and ran 33 plays. The 49ers had just five first downs to the Packers’ 13.

Here’s our run down of the first two quarters.

First quarter

The Packers got on the board quickly, driving 75 yards on six plays with a 36-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams to beat strong coverage by Emmanuel Moseley, who has struggled against elite receivers throughout the season. The play was reviewed but the call was upheld giving Green Bay the 7-0 lead.

Aaron Jones, who healthy after missing time with a calf injury, had four touches for 37 yards on the series.

The 49ers made a switch in their starting lineup by having Daniel Brunskill move from right guard to center with Tom Compton getting his first playing time at right guard. Hroniss Grasu, who struggled last week in Seattle, was benched. San Francisco went three and out on its first possession.

Moseley ended the Packers’ second drive with a strong pass breakup downfield on another throw to Adams.

San Francisco’s next possession got rolling with a 43-yard catch and run from Richie James Jr., who missed time recently with an ankle injury and got the start because of the team’s injuries issues at receiver.

The 49ers had to settle for a 22-yard field goal after Mullens tried to hit River Cracraft with a good throw to the right corner of the end zone on third down. Cracraft made a leap and got two feet in bounds, but he didn’t hold the ball as he hit the ground and the play was ruled incomplete after review.

Second quarter

Mullens threw an interception to defensive back Raven Greene while getting hit by pass rusher Preston Smith, who beat Justin Skule on a third-and-16 from midfield. It was Mullens’ fourth pick of the season. It gave Green Bay the ball pack in 49ers’ territory.

The Packers converted on a fourth-and-short with a 4-yard pass to Adams with Jamar Taylor in coverage, who was playing in place of K’Waun Williams, who returned from a knee injury last week against the Seahawks.

Green Bay then scored its second touchdown of the game. Tight end Marcedes Lewis sneaked into the end zone behind Jaquiski Tartt after starting the play pretending to block. It came after cornerback Jason Verrett was flagged for a questionable pass interference against Adams in the end zone while making contact during a pass that appeared uncatchable.

Bold strategy not to cover him pic.twitter.com/LwlZIjkazN — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 6, 2020

Tartt, who hasn’t played since Week 6 because of a groin injury, checked out of the game and Rodgers immediately picked on his replacement, Marcell Harris. Rodgers his Marquez Valdez-Scantling for a 52-yard touchdown. Harris was flat-footed while Valdez-Scantling ran right past him and found himself wide open deep in the middle of the field.

The Packers took a 21-3 lead into halftime.