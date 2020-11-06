49ers notebook: Richie James has career night; 49ers defense has more injuries

Richie James in his three-year career has been a bit player for the San Francisco 49ers. He’s been the team’s primary return man and fourth or fifth receiver on the depth chart since getting drafted in the seventh round of 2018 from Middle Tennessee State.

But unlike a lot of former seventh-round picks, James has stuck around for a while, hoping he’d eventually land more opportunities to prove his value to coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers offense. Until Thursday, James had just 15 catches for 295 yards over the last two seasons, and he didn’t have a single reception in 2020 while he’s been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

But on Thursday, James was a rare bright spot in the 49ers’ blowout loss to the Packers, finishing with career highs in catches and yardage with nine grabs for 184 yards. He accounted for 63 percent of backup quarterback Nick Mullens’ passing total (291 yards).

James was asked after the game if he had been frustrated with his role before Thursday.

“Not necessarily frustrated, but just trying to be more patient,” he said. “I know the opportunities will come like it did today. You got to take advantage of those opportunities, and I did really well today. So hopefully they come more and I get more opportunities.”

The 49ers could use James to emerge as a more prominent player in the offense. The team Thursday was without its top three receivers, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne after all three were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, leaving the team to scramble the night before a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship game.

James’ staying power and knowledge of the system turned out to be an asset. He took over Aiyuk’s role in the game plan and thrived while playing alongside a rag-tag group of wideouts including Trent Taylor, River Cracraft and Kevin White.

James wasn’t even a lock to play as early as Monday. He missed the last two games with an ankle injury following a month-long absence with a hamstring strain.

“I think the most impressive thing with Richie, we were told on Monday he had a 50 percent chance of playing because he was coming off an ankle injury. He wasn’t able to go last week,” Shanahan said. “So we weren’t sure if we were able to have him. We were, and we found out on Tuesday he was going to be able to dress for the game. We didn’t plan on using him that much because he was coming off the injury, but I was just thankful to have him.”

James scored a 41-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter on a blown coverage. But was an elusive player throughout the night, being effective on screens and other deep passes. He was targeted 13 times while Cracraft was second on the team with five.

James spent extra time working with receivers coach Wes Welker during a walk through late Wednesday night and again before the game Thursday. The onus was on the receiving corps to step up with its top three options unavailable.

“We definitely had to tighten up,” James said. ”You could feel like there was a little pressure in the room.”

Game notes

▪ Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams left the game in the first half with an ankle injury. Like many 49ers players, Williams has been banged up throughout 2020. He had a calf injury that cost him most of training camp and then a knee sprained that landed him on injured reserve. He’s missed three games this season, tying the most of his career. He was replaced by Jamar Taylor.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt exited with a foot injury in his first game back from a groin injury. He was replaced by Marcell Harris, who allowed a long touchdown pass to receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling in his first snap in Tartt’s place.

The prognoses for the injuries are unknown. Both players will be examined Friday.

▪ Daniel Brunskill got the start at center in place of Hroniss Grasu, become the third center to start a game for San Francisco this season. Brunskill moved over from right guard, where he was replaced by Tom Compton.

It was a sign Grasu might be falling out of favor after struggling Sunday against the Seahawks and blitzing linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“Just after a couple of things in the last two games, we wanted to give Brunskill a shot,” Shanahan said. “He’d been repping it a little bit, starting in training camp when we lost (Ben) Garland. We thought it’d be the best thing for us today and from what I felt out there, I think he did a pretty good job.”

▪ Jordan Willis had his first sack since joining San Francisco. It came late in the second quarter. Willis was acquired in a trade with the Jets in October and has become part of the rotation at defensive end with Kerry Hyder and Dion Jordan.

▪ Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was a healthy scratch for the game, joining running back Tevin Coleman (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) as the team’s only three inactives.

Witherspoon was inactive because Ken Webster and Dontae Johnson were better options on special teams, Shanahan said. Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett started at cornerback while Williams and Taylor were both active. The team typically only has one slot corner suited up on game days.

▪ Hours before the game, the 49ers activated tight end Jordan Reed from injured reserve to give him his first action since suffering a knee injury Week 3 against the New York Giants. Reed had one catch for three yards and played sparingly.

▪ The team also promoted offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom, running back Austin Walter, receiver River Cracraft, safety Johnathan Cyprien, tight end Daniel Helm and receiver Kevin White. The six players the team promoted from the practice squad were the most before any game by a team this season, according to ESPN.