49ers send receiver Bourne back to the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Saints game

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday receiver Kendrick Bourne was sent back to the COVID-19 reserve list, three days after he came off the same list. It’s not clear if he tested positive for the disease a second time, as the team can’t reveal the circumstances that put players on the list.

Bourne was on the list last week along with left tackle Trent Williams and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. All four players missed a waffle stomping at the hands of the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

San Francisco (4-5) plays at the New Orleans Saints (6-2) on Sunday.

The 49ers also anounced cornerback Richard Sherman had his practice window opened. And receiver River Cracraft and safety Johnathan Cyprien were promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.