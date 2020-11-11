49ers notebook: Sherman returns to practice; major inforcements unlikely for Saints game

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) waits between drills during training camp at Levi’s Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Richard Sherman on Wednesday was back on the practice field for the first time since early September.

The 49ers All-Pro cornerback, who’s missed the last eight games with a calf injury, had his practice window opened this week giving him an outside chance to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, though it’s more likely Sherman returns to game action following San Francisco’s bye to play the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 29.

“Dr. Sherm thinks he’s got a chance this week,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I’ve been around him enough that’s why I don’t count him out on that. But my goal is hopefully get back him back by the Rams (game).”

Sherman has three weeks to get activated off injured reserve or be shut down for the season. He’s been one of many key players the 49ers have lost for extended periods during their injury-ravaged campaign.

Shanahan indicated Sherman was likely to get scout team reps this week as he works back into football shape following his two months away, indicating Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley would continue getting the majority of reps with the starters.

Sherman was initially expected to return in October, but the irratation in his calf lingered and required unspecified injections to ease inflammation, which took multiple weeks to take effect. Sherman’s calf issues are notable, of course, because the 32-year-old had multiple surgeries on his Achilles tendons after he ruptured an Achilles with the Seahawks midway through the 2017 regular season before signing with San Francisco.

Shanahan indicated Sherman’s in good spirits and not expecting the injury to linger.

“Just hearing him talk and stuff, I know he’s got some confidence. I know he’s feeling good,” Shanahan said. “So I’m excited to see him out there on the field today, at least get him some scout work and stuff, and ease his way back in. I think just talking to him, I’m not a doctor, but I’m a lot more optimistic now than I was a month ago.”

Getting Sherman back on the practice field could at least offer the 49ers a morale boost given all the injuries they’ve dealt with. The team will return to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday in a rematch of one of the best regular season games in recent memory last December when San Francisco won a 48-46 thriller that proved crucial in the bid to get the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

But instead conference supremacy being on the line, the 49ers are hoping to keep their dreary season afloat with an upset win. The Saints are coming off a 38-3 road victory against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers are coming off two blowout losses last week over a five-day span to the Seahawks and Packers.

“Anytime a guy comes back, our guys understand what we’ve been going through and guys are battling,” Shanahan said. “The more players we can get back there, the more numbers we can get back there, guys get excited about. I mean, Sherman’s a real long shot for this week, but the fact that he’s doing everything he can and he’s going to make us tell him he can’t go if we see that throughout the week. That’s why I love having him here. That’s why he leads by example, more than anything, and I think that excites the guys and makes them rally, too.”

Two more defensive backs expected to have lengthy absences

When Sherman returns, he likely won’t be playing with two key members of the secondary.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a case of turf toe. He sustained the injury during last week’s blowout loss to the Packers in his first game back from a groin injury that cost him two games.

The 49ers are also expecting another prolonged absence from slot cornerback K’Waun Williams, who suffered a high-ankle sprain and likely won’t be available for the foreseeable future. The 49ers have to hold a roster spot for Williams in order for him to play again this season because he’s already been given the return exception off injured reserve following a knee injury.

Both Tartt and Williams are unsigned for 2021.

The 49ers will likely call on third-year pro Marcell Harris to replace Tartt while veteran Johnathan Cyprien remains an option after being recently promoted from the practice squad. Jamar Taylor will replace Williams in the slot.

—Despite optimism about a return last week, Shanahan on Wednesday ruled out running back Raheem Mostert, who has been out since Oct. 18 with a high-ankle sprain, for the Saints game. Shanahan also said Tevin Coleman won’t play after re-injuring his knee Nov. 1 against the Seattle seahawks. Both players are expected back following the bye coming after the trip to New Orleans.

That leaves Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty and Austin Walter as the team’s healthy tailbacks. Walter was promoted from the practice squad this week. Jeff Wilson Jr. is continuing to recover from a high-ankle sprain Oct. 25 against the Patriots.

—Receiver Kendrick Bourne this week was placed back on the reserve/COVID-19 list after going on and off the list last week causing him to miss the Packers game.

Teams are not allowed to specify if players tested positive for the virus or if they had been in close contact with someone who has. The 49ers are hoping Bourne can pass through the protocol and return to the practice field later this week, putting him back in the mix to play against the Saints.

Shanahan said Bourne’s recent tests came back “positive, negative, negative, positive, negative,” making the last week a rollercoaster for the wideout.

“Those things happen, I guess, and we’re all just dealing with it,” said Shanahan. “I know it’s a weird situation with him. It kind of is weird though, with everybody in the world, not just our football players. So, we’re just trying to do the best with the protocols and hope that he gets cleared up to where it’s always negative and hopefully we can get him out of here later in the week.”

Deebo Samuel, who missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury sustained Oct. 25, did not practice Wednesday. Samuel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week because he was considered a high-risk close contact to Bourne.

It caused him to miss rehab sessions because he wasn’t allowed in the facility. He’ll likely have to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance playing in New Orleans, though there’s also a chance the team takes it easy with him and gives him the bye to geaer up for the Rams.

The good news, however, is the other two players who were also close contacts to Bourne that missed the Packers game, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, were back on the practice field Wednesday.

—Receiver Trent Taylor, who has 10 catches for 86 yards in nine games this season, didn’t practice Wednesday because of back stiffness. The severity of the injury is unknown. Taylor dealt with back issues throughout 2018 after having surgery during that year’s offseason program.

—The 49ers did not place a waiver claim on former Falcons pass rusher Takkarist McKinley, a first-round pick from UCLA in 2017, who was claimed before San Francisco had a chance. He went to the Cincinatti Bengals, who recently traded defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks.

—Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) is also expected to miss this week. Receiver River Cracraft (quadricep) was a limited participant in Wendesday’s practice.