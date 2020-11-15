49ers vs. Saints: key moments and analysis

San Francisco receiver Brandon Aiyuk tries to evade New Orleans cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Sunday’s game. AP

The San Francisco 49ers brought plenty of energy to New Orleans, but it didn’t prevent them from making key mistakes.

San Francisco dominated the first quarter as heavy underdogs against the Saints, taking an 84-8 advantage in yardage and 10-0 lead after kicking a field goal on the first play of the second frame.

But then miscues from the road team started to take their tole. Trent Taylor decided not to field a catchable punt, Kentavius Street was flagged for a very questionable roughing the passer negating a sack, and the kick return crew allowed a 75-yard run back from Deonte Harris which led to an easy scoring drive.

It led to the 49ers hitting halftime down, 17-10, while the Saints outscored San Francisco 17-3 in the second quarter. Alvin Kamara scored a pair of touchdowns while Drew Brees completed just 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards. Nick Mullens completed 13 of 18 for 134 yards, but the running game struggled, averaging just 2.0 yards per carry while getting stuffed on a fourth-and-short late in the second quarter.

Here’s a run down of an eventful first half.

First quarter

The 49ers drove the length of field on the game’s opening possession, going 75 yards over 13 plays, while converting all three of their third downs. The drive was capped by rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth touchdown of the season. He was wide open in the right flat from 4-yards out after going in motion before the snap.

Mullens on the drive completed 6 of 7 passes for 47 yards, which included targeting Aiyuk four times.

San Francisco threw a wrinkle at the Saints by starting Tarvarius Moore at safety alongside Jimmie Ward to replace strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, who is out for the season with a turf toe injury sustained last week.

The Saints went three-and-out on their first possession as Brees missed Michael Thomas over the middle on third down. Then San Francisco went three-and-out, but caught a huge break when the return man Deonte Harris muffed the punt allowing Marcell Harris to make the recovery at midfield.

The 49ers converted a third-and-short with a run to fullback Kyle Juszczyk and then Mullens completed a 21-yard throw to a diving Ross Dwelley while also taking a late hit to the chin for a personal foul, setting up the ball at New Orleans’ 6-yard line. But Mullens on third down was sacked by linebacker Demario Davis, beating Jerick McKinnon’s block, forcing San Francisco to settle for a short field goal to make it 10-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

Because of the Saints’ three-and-out and the muffed punt, the 49ers ran 23 plays to just three for the home team in the first quarter.

Second quarter

Harris made up for his muffed punt with a big kickoff return, setting Brees up at the 49ers’ 25-yard line, but the home team had to settle for a 49-yard field goal after failing to get a first down for a second straight possession.

49ers tight end Jordan Reed made a spectacular, one-handed catch on a third-and-long but it was short of the first down and the 49ers had to punt. The catch was worth an extra look.

After San Francisco’s defense forced another punt, the 49ers made their first big mistake of the game. Punt returner Trent Taylor decided not to catch a punt and it bounced off Ken Webster, allowing the Saints to pick up the ball and recover the fumble.

Compounding things, defensive lineman Kentavius Street had his first career sack wiped out by a very questionable roughing the passer penalty. It led to Alvin Kamara tying the game with a 2-yard touchdown run on a pitch to the left.

The Street sack would have set up a third-and-long from the 29, but instead New Orleans was given a first-down at the 11, three plays before the touchdown.

The 49ers beyond midfield tried going for it on fourth-and-1 just inside the 2-minute warning, but McKinnon was stuffed in the backfield for a 2-yard loss, giving the ball back to the Saints at their 43-yard line with 1:50 remaining.

New Orleans got down to San Francisco’s 15 on a 34-yard catch and run from Kamara, and Kamara gave the Saints a 17-10 lead with a 3-yard touchdown catch in the right flat. It took the Saints 35 seconds to score after the failed fourth down.

