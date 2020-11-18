49ers claim Bay Area native Takkarist McKinley off waivers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) tries to escape Atlanta Falcons Takkarist McKinley (98) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 8, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The second time was the charm for the San Francisco 49ers.

The team announced Wednesday it claimed defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals. McKinley is available to join the team pending the completion of COVID-19 protocols and the passing of a physical. McKinley is from the Bay Area; he attended Kennedy High in Richmond.

McKinley was claimed by the Bengals last week after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. Because McKinley failed his physical, he was released and put back on waivers.

McKinley has appeared in 49 games (25 starts) and has registered 79 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two passes defended. He has also forced two fumbles and has one fumble recovery.