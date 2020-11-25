49ers notebook: Two come off COVID list, running backs join Sherman in return to practice

Injury issues have been the story of the 49ers’ disappointing 2020 season. And while there’s a good chance a handful of key players return for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after last week’s bye, head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t expecting them to fix all that ails his team.

“I’m really hoping that we’ll get Deebo (Samuel) and Raheem (Mostert) back and Jeff Wilson (Jr.) and Sherm (Richard Sherman) this week,” Shanahan said. “But they haven’t played in a while, so we’ve got to be smart with them. The guys who have been playing, they got a lot of rest this last week.”

Samuel, Mostert, Wilson and Sherman were all back on the practice field in Santa Clara on Wednesday, indicating that all four have a chance at playing Sunday against the surging Rams (7-3).

Samuel, who entered the season as the presumed No. 1 receiver, has appeared in just four games and last played Oct. 25 against the Patriots before exiting with a second-half hamstring injury.

Mostert hasn’t played since the previous game against L.A., a victory Oct. 18, when he suffered a dreaded high ankle sprain. Wilson also sustained a high ankle sprain against the Patriots a week later while Sherman hasn’t played since Week 1 because of calf issues. Sherman had his practice window opened before the bye, making this week his second full week of practice to gear up for his eventual return.

The comebacks for Mostert, Wilson and Coleman are sorely needed. The 49ers have averaged just 2.4 yards per carry over their previous three games, all double-digit losses to the Seahawks, Packers and Saints. Their returns could allow Jerick McKinnon to return to the team’s preferred role as a third-down back rather than every-down bell cow.

“The game itself is a harsh game, especially at the running back position,” McKinnon said Wednesday. “Those guys are big-play guys, they make tremendous plays with the balls in their hands and to just have those guys back at practice is definitely something that you love to see.”

Mostert, Wilson and Sherman remain on injured reserve and therefore don’t have to be listed on the team’s regular injury report until their moved to the active roster. Coleman on Wednesday was listed as limited.

“So hopefully their bodies are fresher and stuff,” Shanahan said. “But we do have a different issue this week which is just seven or whatever that number is of guys being down on the COVID list.”

The 49ers activated two players off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and reserve center Hroniss Grasu. Armstead was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice while Grasu was listed as full.

There remain seven players on the list, some of whom may not play on Sunday: left tackle Trent Williams, rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, nose tackle D.J. Jones, reserve linebacker Joe Walker, recently acquired pass rusher Jordan Willis and practice squad tight end Daniel Helm.

Justin Skule would likely replace Williams while Samuel and Kendrick Bourne could take snaps for Aiyuk. The defensive line situation is far more up in the air. If Kinlaw or Jones can’t play, that likely means more playing time for Kevin Givens and Kentavius Street, while Alex Barrett, Josiah Coatney, Darrion Daniels and Willie Henry Jr. would be candidates to get promoted off the practice squad.

Williams suspension reportedly rescinded

Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams, who hasn’t played since Nov. 5 when he suffered a high ankle sprain, was suspended by the NFL on Tuesday two weeks for violating the league’s performance enhancing substance policy. But on Wednesday, that suspension was rescinded, according to a report from NFL Network.

The NFL has rescinded #49ers CB K’Waun Williams’ two-game PED suspension because of issues with the testing procedures, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Williams stands by the fact he has never violated the PED policy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2020

Williams, per Shanahan, was unlikely to play over the next two weeks anyway. He was not placed on injured reserve after sustaining the injury.

“I know he’s still a few weeks away, two or three, roughly. Don’t hold me to that, but I know that’s our estimate of it,” Shanahan said. “I knew that he had some issues with the failed tests, something that completely shocked him just hearing from him and stuff. So, it doesn’t surprise me if it was overturned. I heard that coming in, but I don’t know anything for confirmation.”

In the mean time, the 49ers will likely continue to roll with Jamar Taylor in the slot, who has played well in Williams’ stead. Taylor in the previous win over the Rams allowed just two catches on five targets while in coverage — and L.A.’s standout receiver, Cooper Kupp, had just three catches for a season-low 11 yards.

But Kupp is coming off an impressive performance during Monday’s road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that included seasons highs with 11 catches for 145 yards while Jared Goff threw 51 times.

Jauan Jennings injury revealed

Rookie receiver Jauan Jennings, a seventh-round pick in the recent NFL draft, was placed on injured reserve Oct. 24 with a bad hamstring strain, Shanahan said Wednesday. The former Tennessee star would have likely gotten playing time, perhaps in the Thursday game against the Packers earlier this month, had he been healthy.

But if there’s good news, it’s that Jennings has a shot to return to get get action at some point in December.

“We think about three weeks away,” Shanahan said. “It was tough because he was doing really good in practice, and definitely would’ve ended up helping us this year, but he pulled his hamstring really bad, as bad as anyone we’ve had this year. I forget what week it was, but it was about a six-week injury. So he did that and it’s been unfortunate because he would’ve had some opportunities here, the way things have gone.”

The 49ers have dipped into their practice squad at various points throughout the season to add receivers. Kevin White and River Cracraft have each appeared in three games while Samuel, Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James have all missed time. Trent Taylor is San Francisco’s only receiver to appear in all 10 games this season.

—49ers who didn’t practice Wednesday: linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and Williams (ankle).

Limited were Armstead (not injury related), Coleman (knee) and Samuel (hamstring).

—The 49ers this week signed safety Chris Edwards after placing safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden on injured reserve following the Saints game before the bye. Edwards initially signed a futures deal after the end of last season but was released before the start of training camp.

The team also signed safety Kai Nacua and receiver Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad. Poindexter spent last season on the injured reserve following a training camp leg injury.