Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

San Francisco 49ers

Santa Clara County moves to shut down all 49ers activities for three-week minimum

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play to an empty stadium during the season opening NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Sep 13, 2020 in Santa Clara.
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play to an empty stadium during the season opening NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Sep 13, 2020 in Santa Clara. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com
SANTA CLARA

The 49ers might not be able to practice at their Santa Clara facility or host games at Levi’s Stadium in the coming weeks.

That announcement was made Saturday by James Williams, counsel for Santa Clara County, in a news briefing as the county’s public health department announced new COVID-19 protocols amid the growing number of new cases in the area and decreased availability of hospital beds.

Per the county’s new health guidelines, contact sports will be prohibited in the county for a minimum of the next three weeks. That means the 49ers, Stanford football team, San Jose State football team and the San Jose Sharks will all be impacted, at the least.

“The update today for the professional sports and collegiate sports directive will temporarily suspend activities that require direct physical contact or interaction in Santa Clara,” Williams said. “So that means that for those teams, they will not be able to play games or have practices where they have direct contact within the county.”

The 49ers have three remaining home games on their regular season schedule: against Buffalo on Monday, Dec. 7, Washington on Sunday, Dec. 13 and the season finale Sunday, Jan. 3 against Seattle. Alternative sites for practices and games were not immediately known.

The new rules also include a 14-day quarantine for anybody who travels back to the county after going 150 miles or more, though this rule will take effect after the 49ers return from their game with the Rams.

Williams said the county has been in contact with the 49ers regarding the shutdown of their facilities but would not elaborate on their discussions. The organization agreed to strict protocols with the county, state and NFL to begin the season over the summer despite the municipality recommending against the gathering of large groups.

The 49ers had no comment when asked for comment Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s news came roughly 24 hours before the team was scheduled to take on the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Profile Image of Chris Biderman
Chris Biderman
Chris Biderman has covered the 49ers since 2013 and began covering the team for The Sacramento Bee in August 2018. He previously spent time with the Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports Media Group. A Santa Rosa native, he graduated with a degree in journalism from The Ohio State University.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service