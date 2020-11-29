49ers vs. Rams: Key moments and analysis amid turnovers and miscues

It was a defensive struggle between the 49ers and Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles, with San Francisco taking a 7-3 lead into halftime thanks to a strong performance from defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s crew.

The Rams had just 135 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times, but San Francisco failed to score points off any of them as they had two turnovers of their own.

Running back Raheem Mostert in his return had a game-high 42 yards on eight runs, including the game’s only touchdown. Nick Mullens and Jared Goff had near identical stat lines as both completed 11 of 16. Goff had 107 yards to 110 from Mullens, and both threw an interception.

Here’s our run down of the key moments from the first half.

First quarter

After the Rams won the toss and deferred, the 49ers opened the game with a three and out, but San Francisco got the ball back at midfield following Malcolm Brown fumble forced Jimmie Ward. Defensive linemen Kevin Givens got the recovery after getting penetration on two earlier running plays.

But San Francisco gave the ball back three plays later when Mullens had his pass deflected by All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald, falling right to rookie safety Jordan Fuller. It led to a 48-yard field goal for L.A. and kicker Matt Gay to give the Rams a 3-0 lead midway through the quarter.

Deebo Samuel got the 49ers going with a 33-yard run on a sweep to the left side and a 26-yard reception to the Rams’ 8-yard line. Then Mostert sped around the left edge to give San Francisco a 7-3 lead in his first action since the last time these teams played Oct. 18. It was Mostert’s third touchdown of the season.

Return of the Mosterati!



Touchdown @RMos_8Ball to put the 49ers up 7-3. #SFvsLAR on FOX/49ers app. pic.twitter.com/B8Tjb7bwtb — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 29, 2020

The 49ers forced a second Rams turnover soon after, with Goff airmailing his target and finding Richard Sherman in his first game since the season opener. He returned it 19 yards back to L.A.’s 45-yard line.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

However, the 49ers gave the ball right back to the Rams on their first play when Jeff Wilson Jr. coughed up a fumble, only the Rams couldn’t take advantage and were forced to punt.

Second quarter

Defensive end Kerry Hyder made a big play for the 49ers’ defense getting sack No. 6.5 on the season as the 49ers and Rams traded punts on five straight possessions until Ward forced his second fumble of the first half, his first since 2018, when Goff tried to scramble. It was recovered by Hyder, who brought it out to midfield.

Then the 49ers converted their first third down of the game when Mullens rolled left and found Kendrick Bourne, who bounced off a defender, for 18 yards, setting the offense up in field goal range, but Robbie Gould missed from 50 yards wide right.