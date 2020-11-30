Hyder, Sherman and Ward shine for 49ers defense in win over Rams

Kerry Hyder in the offseason signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. He didn’t know how big his role would be with a crowded and talented pool of defensive linemen. Hyder did know one thing, he would be reunited with his former defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Hyder’s best seasons of his professional career came with the Detroit Lions with Kocurek as his coach. His career-high of eight sacks came in 2016 with the Lions.

On Sunday, Hyder inched closer to that career high. He had two sacks Sunday to bring his team-leading total to 7.5. Hyder also recorded four tackles and had a fumble recovery in the 23-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hyder has been arguably the teams best outside pass rusher this season in the absence of star second-year edge rusher Nick Bosa, who tore his ACL in week 2 against the New York Jets and Dee Ford, who has been out since the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals with an undisclosed back injury.

The deal has paid off tremendously for both parties. Hyder is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and could be on his way to receiving a nice payday this offseason.

“I wanted to really solidify myself as a starter in this league.” Hyder said. “I’ve got an opportunity and I’m just trying to make the most of it.”

Sherman intercepts pass in return, Ward forces two fumbles

For the first time since the season-opener Sept. 13 against the Cardinals, cornerback Richard Sherman returned to the lineup after suffering a calf injury.

Sherman led the 49ers in tackles with seven and had an interception in the first quarter. His presence was felt on the field and in the locker room.

“This is the game I love, (I’ve) been playing it for 10 years,” Sherman said. “You know you miss it, but sometimes absence and injury can bring back a bit of a fire, a bit of passion and a bit of love that you have for your game and it’s humbling. I was just grateful for the opportunity to be able to go back out there and ball out with my teammates. Regardless of the circumstance regardless of what the situation is, it’s an opportunity for me to go out there and play with the guys that I grind away so it was a pleasure.”

Safety Jimmie Ward also stepped up Sunday, with five tackles and two forced fumbles. As a whole, the 49ers defense forced four turnovers, which tied a season-high set in the Week 7 win over the New England Patriots.

Sherman had high praise for Ward after the game.

“Jimmie Ward, who is one of the best safeties in the league and never gets enough credit,” Sherman said. “I mean he covers receivers, he covers cornerbacks, he covers whoever our team needs him to cover. He had two forced fumbles today and tons of open-field tackles. I mean there’s nothing he doesn’t do well.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was impressed with how his defense played.

“They were amazing all game and they were amazing last time we played them,” Shanahan said. “This was the exact type of game that we were hoping for. … When we had those three turnovers on offense, it’s very tough to win that type of game, and that’s what made it so close. When the defense ends up getting four turnovers, then it gives you a chance to despite that. I can’t say enough about those guys and the staff.”