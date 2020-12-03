49ers notes: Shanahan hopes continuity can spark offense; Mullens lauds injured teammate

Injuries have been the main story when it comes to the 49ers in 2020, but coach Kyle Shanahan is hoping good health down the stretch could lead to building continuity — and more consistent play — as his team tries to make an unlikely dash to the playoffs.

Specifically, Shanahan’s offense has had its top two receivers, Deebo Samuel and rookie Brandon Aiyuk, on the field together for just four of the team’s 11 games. Two of them were the most encouraging victories of the year, beating the Los Angeles Rams in their first matchup in October and the Week 7 road win over the New England Patriots.

The others: Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Samuel’s first game back from injury in which he played just 25 snaps — and the Week 5 blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins, in which quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned from his high ankle sprain only to pulled at halftime while it was clear the injury was not fully healed.

Both Samuel and Aiyuk have had their bright moments in 2020, but Shanahan hasn’t had an opportunity to see his talented young play makers on the field together for an extended stretch. That could change starting Monday night, when the 49ers play host to the Buffalo Bills at their makeshift home field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Aiyuk was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, while Samuel is coming off one of the best games of his career with his 11-catch, 133-yard performance in Sunday’s road win over the Rams. The 49ers sat Samuel during Thursday’s practice as a precaution. Sunday’s game was Samuel’s first since a hamstring injury cost him the previous three contests.

“We’re getting here where we got five left on the schedule this season, and I’m really glad we got them both (available) now,” Shanahan said Thursday. “The goal isn’t to just, ‘All right, let’s unload all this stuff (from the playbook).’ Lets try to stack some days. Every time I’ve gotten confident with three days stacked, it’s kind of been taking away. So it’s one day at a time.”

Samuel missed the first three games of the season after feeling unexpected soreness in the foot he broke this summer. Aiyuk missed time during training camp and the season opener because of a hamstring strain. He didn’t play against the Rams because he was one of nine players added to the COVID list during the recent bye week.

Samuel leads all NFL receivers by averaging 13 yards after the catch, according to Next Gen Stats, though a number of those yards have come on Shanahan’s designed running plays, like his patented sweeps when the ball is flipped to him from the quarterback as he sprints across the formation during the snap. Samuel’s average air yards per target is just 1.6.

Aiyuk, meanwhile, is Pro Football Focus’ second-highest graded rookie receiver this season, but his three games missed put him behind in the counting stats. His 35 catches rank seventh among rookie wideouts and his 446 yards rank sixth. In the three games before sitting Sunday, Aiyuk had 21 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns, which all came with Samuel on sideline.

“Just getting all these guys back, it just brings some continuity to everyone,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan mentioned continuity could help cut down on turnovers. Before Sunday, the 49ers had turned the ball over three times in their four wins while getting eight takeaways. In their six losses, they turned the ball over 14 times while getting just four takeaways.

San Francisco won Sunday’s turnover battle 4-3, with the giveaways coming on an interception after Nick Mullens’ pass was batted by Aaron Donald, and running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. were stripped for fumbles.

“The games that we’ve lost, our turnovers had gotten way carried away and I thought they did last Sunday, too,” Shanahan said. “We were fortunate that our defense had four. That, to me, is the first thing we’ve got to fix and having guys out there a little bit more, I think, will give us a better chance to do that.”

Nick Mullens gives classy tribute to injured teammate

Mullens did something rare to end his media availability on Thursday. The 49ers quarterback gave an unprompted shout out to teammate Jamar Taylor, who went down for the season Sunday.

Taylor, who turned 30 in September, was having a strong campaign for San Francisco filling in at slot cornerback for the injured K’Waun Williams. Taylor was taking on a block against the Rams when his left knee buckled inward, leading him to be carted off the field. Shanahan confirmed Taylor’s season was over this week with a torn ACL.

Mullens finished fielding questions and made it a point to talk about what Taylor meant to the team.

“I normally don’t talk about too many guys, but I just hate that Jamar Taylor kind of got hurt the way that he did,” he said. “Just prayers and shout out to him. I really only say this because he’s more of a silent guy. He did not talk a lot in the locker room, but I kind of just asked him about his journey through when he first got here through camp.

“Eight years, and he’s a guy who’s earned everything he’s gotten in this league and a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for. To see him do his job and fill in the way that he did, those are the guys you respect in the locker room. So, I had a lot of respect for Jamar and it was really tough to see him get hurt the way that he did. With the type of guy that he is, I know he’s going to battle back as strong as ever.”

Williams, meanwhile, did not practice Thursday and is not expected to be available this week, Shanahan said. It’s likely Emmanuel Moseley will continue playing in the slot with Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett working on the outside. Moseley (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

▪ Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant in practice Thursday after an ankle injury forced him to leave Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers for one play. He was listed on Buffalo’s injury report with knee and ankle issues, but the fact he practiced indicates there’s a good chance he’ll suit up for his 40th career game. The Bills are 23-15 in his starts since he was drafted seventh overall in 2018.

▪ Kicker Robbie Gould was named the NFL’s special teams player of the week. He made three of his four field goals on Sunday, including the 42-yard game-winner as time expired. Gould hit game-winning kicks against the New Orleans Saints, Rams and Chicago Bears since joining the 49ers in 2017.

▪ Nose tackle D.J. Jones and pass rusher Jordan Willis joined Aiyuk in getting activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Jones was replaced admirably by Kevin Givens, who pressured Jared Goff into throwing the pick six to rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Aiyuk, Jones and Willis all missed practice Thursday, which is standard for players coming off the COVID list.

▪ The 49ers also opened the practice window for linebacker and special teams standout Mark Nzeocha. He hasn’t played since Week 3 against the New York Giants when he suffered a quadriceps injury.

▪ Safety Kai Nacua on Tuesday was promoted to active roster from practice squad. The BYU alum was college teammates with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner for three seasons. Nacau had 14 interceptions for the Cougars and is someone Warner remains close with.

“Super excited for him,” Warner said Thursday. “Just any time I get around a BYU guy, it’s just like a brotherhood that we have.”

Nacau appeared in 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2017, making 14 tackles, including one for loss. The 49ers had an opening at safety with Marcell Harris being moved primarily to linebacker while Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden went on injured reserve in recent weeks. Nacau will likely be a core special teams player.

▪ The 49ers signed safety Chris Edwards signed to practice squad. Tight end Daniel Helm was brought back off COVID list and released Thursday.