49ers notebook: Shanahan says ‘not any time soon’ on returns of Garoppolo, Kittle

Two of the 49ers’ most important players were shown on Monday night’s broadcast in masks and street clothes high above the field at State Farm Stadium in a luxury suite, and it doesn’t sound like that’s going to change any time soon for George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco’s star tight end and franchise quarterback have been working out recently as they try to come back from their lengthy injuries, though it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen over the next two weeks as San Francisco hopes to keep its unlikely playoff hopes alive against Washington and Dallas.

At least that’s what head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday following the 49ers’ 34-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Those guys are working their tails off right now,” Shanahan said. “But they’re still part of the rehab, just trying to get back and be a part of this, but it’s not anytime soon right now.”

Both have been out since the Nov. 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Kittle has a broken bone in his foot while Garoppolo suffered a second high ankle sprain to his right leg.

Shanahan had indicated recently there was a chance both could be back for the final two games against the Cardinals and Seattle, particularly if the 49ers are still battling for a playoff spot. ESPN’s broadcast Monday quoted general manager John Lynch, which made it sound like they were ahead of schedule.

“We got more positive news today,” Lynch said, per ESPN. “They both had great workouts this morning. That just adds to the great work they’ve been doing.”

Said Shanahan when asked about what Lynch said: “That’s just him answering a question, probably.”

Jones suffers another ankle injury

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who returned Monday after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, suffered an ankle injury Monday the 49ers are fearing could be a high-ankle sprain. It would mark his second straight December with the injury. A high ankle sprain cost Jones the team’s playoff run last season after sustaining the injury in thrilling 48-46 victory against the Saints.

“He didn’t come back and they’re worried it possibly could be a high ankle,” Shanahan said. “So, that’s what we’ve got to look into. Obviously, we’re hoping it’s not.”

Offensive lineman Tom Compton came out of the game with a head injury, Shanahan said, and might begin the week in the concussion protocol. Compton suffered a concussion during a practice before the Rams game allowing rookie Colton McKivitz to make his first career start.

▪ Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was ruled out of the game after being limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury, meaning the 49ers were without their top three options at nickel corner following the loss of Jamar Taylor to a season-ending ACL injury last week against the Rams. Taylor was replacing K’Waun Williams, who was ruled out early in the week with a high ankle sprain.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who had been a healthy scratch since Nov. 1, was active given the injuries at cornerback, though he didn’t appear to get into the game on defense. Shanahan said Witherspoon had been scratched because Ken Webster had been a better option on special teams. Webster suffered a hamstring injury last week.

▪ The 49ers before the game promoted cornerback Tim Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Harris, 25, was a sixth-round pick in 2019 and missed his rookie campaign due to a training camp injury. Monday night’s game was his NFL debut.

▪ Receiver Trent Taylor was inactive for the first time all season with the coaching staff opting for receiver River Cracraft instead. Cracraft had been a gunner on special teams while Taylor had been used as a punt returner. With the return of Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers had to make one of their other receivers inactive.