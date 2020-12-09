49ers notebook: Deebo Samuel misses practice with foot contusion; Cowboys game flexed

The missed practices for Deebo Samuel are continuing to pile up.

The 49ers talented receiver missed practice again Wednesday, this time with a foot contusion sustained during the Monday night loss to Buffalo, after missing the first practice last week due to hamstring soreness following the Rams game. That was Samuel’s first game back after missing three contests with a hamstring strain.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday the latest injury is not related to Samuel’s Jones fracture he suffered in June that cost him the first three games of the season. Shanahan indicated Samuel is likely to practice Thursday. Wednesday’s session in Arizona was expected to be light after playing Monday and having to prepare for Washington on a short week.

“He just took a knee on the foot, so not related (to the Jones fracture), but too sore today to go,” Shanahan said. “I bet if it was a Wednesday he’d probably be able to go, but to us it’s a Tuesday.”

Samuel following the fracture over the summer, which cost him all of training camp, missed the first three games of the season after having a setback that included unexpected soreness during his rehab. He appeared in four games before suffering the hamstring injury in the second half of the Oct. 25 victory over the New England Patriots. He had nine catches for 73 yards on Monday, but didn’t make his first reception until late in the third quarter.

During the game, ESPN’s broadcast noted Shanahan lamented the fact Samuel had appeared in roughly six to 10 practices since last season’s Super Bowl after the pandemic wiped out the spring program. Samuel’s on-field time was scarce before getting back into the lineup for the Oct. 4 game against the Eagles and he’s been in and out of the lineup since.

Cowboys game flexed

The 49ers aren’t getting the same treatment from the NFL schedule-makers this year as they did as one of the top teams in 2019.

The league announced Wednesday San Francisco’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Cowboys was flexed out of NBC’s prime time slot in favor of the New York Giants versus Cleveland Browns.

The move came as a surprise given the history of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry and the fact the game would have garnered a large viewing audience despite both teams currently sitting at 3-9 and 5-7, respectively, and likely out of the playoff race. Cleveland is having a resurgent season at 9-3 while the Giants are 5-7 and currently tied for the top spot in the lackluster NFC East.

The San Francisco-Dallas game will be played at 10 a.m. PST from AT&T Stadium rather than 5:20 p.m.

Both teams are coming off uninspiring losses in prime time this week as the 49ers dropped their game to the Bills and the Cowboys were handled by the Ravens on Tuesday, 34-17, giving them the worst record in the NFC.

It also comes a season after the 49ers were flexed into the Sunday night slot twice in 2019 in their games against the Packers Nov. 24 and the season finale against the Seahawks, Dec. 29. Both were key wins that helped San Francisco get the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“I was pretty disappointed,” linebacker Fred Warner said upon hearing the news. “I love playing those types of games where the whole league is watching, but it is what it is. When that games comes, we’ll be ready to go and play just as hard, regardless of what time it’s at.”

▪ The 49ers received some good news regarding the status of nose tackle D.J. Jones.

Jones suffered an ankle injury Monday the team initially feared was a season-ending high ankle sprain. Turns out the injury was a less severe ankle sprain leaving Jones a chance to play as soon Sunday against Washington, though his status remains uncertain.

“It wasn’t a high ankle sprain, so very fortunate that he’ll play again for us this season,” Shanahan said. “But it’s not healthy enough to go today. So I’m holding out hope for it this week, but it will be a day to day thing.”

▪ Shanahan said guard Tom Compton would not practice Wednesday as he opened the week in the concussion protocol.

Other players expected to miss practice, per Shanahan: slot cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who has served as Jones’ primary replacement, was excused from practice for a personal matter.