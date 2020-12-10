49ers notebook: Sac’s Arik Armstead and Shaq Thompson nominated for prestigious honor

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) celebrates after he sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the second quarter during an NFC playoff game at the Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, Jan 11, 2020 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Sacramento native Arik Armstead is up for one of the NFL’s most prestigious honors.

The 49ers defensive lineman on Thursday was given the team’s nomination for the annual Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is given to one NFL player each season for demonstrating excellence in community service and play on the field.

“It’s amazing. It’s real humbling and honoring to be a part of that group and to even be a finalist,” he said Thursday via Zoom. “I’m a person that just does does does. And I don’t really sit back and think about really what I have done or have accomplished. I just try to find ways to do more. And when you’re honored in that way, and being a nominee, is great for me and puts things in perspective for me.”

Sacramento’s Shaq Thompson, a Carolina Panthers linebacker and Grant High alumn, was also nominated for the award.

Armstead has been focused on community work in the Sacramento region since the native son was drafted by San Francisco in the first round of the 2015 draft. He created the Armstead Academic Project, which has raised over $200,000 aimed at being reinvested into the community. He also donated $50,000 and hand delivered 350 laptop computers to multi-student families through Sacramento’s Mercy Housing that provides housing for families in need.

Armstead has taken time before his handful of news conferences this season to address important issues, like systemic racism and financial and educational equality.

“It’s just about how special he is as an individual,” cornerback Richard Sherman said. “The fact that he takes time out of his day to read to the kids, to create opportunities, to make people more aware about social justice issues, that’s something that he personally takes pride in. And I think it goes a long way in just being an example for the young guys, an example of somebody who can do more, who can aspire to be more, and you can aspire to be like.”

For becoming a nominee, Armstead will receive $40,000 to be donated to a charity of his choice. The winner of the award will be given $250,000 from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Insurance and will be presented with the award at the upcoming Super Bowl. Robbie Gould and Richard Sherman were San Francisco’s nominees for the award the last two seasons, respectively. Armstead will wear a special decale on his helmet for the rest of the season as the 49ers’ nominee.

“With regards to Arik’s personality, his character, he is such a genuine human being,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “If you just see him in person, you just see this mountain of a man, but what you will never understand unless you speak to him is just how thoughtful and how calculated and how smart the man is. He’s so much more than just a football player, especially off the field. The guy’s just got a fantastic mind and he’s very bright, so well deserving of the nominee that he did receive.”

On the field, Armstead hasn’t had as productive a season as he would have liked. The 49ers signed him to a five-year, $85 million contract in the spring after he led the team with 10.0 sacks in 2019. The club effectively decided to bring him back over DeForest Buckner, who was traded for a first-round pick and signed a contract paying him $21 million per season with the Colts.

Armstead has just 1.5 sacks through 12 games this season, and last recorded a half sack in the Oct. 4 loss to Philadelphia. Buckner, meanwhile, has continued his dominant play with Indianapolis. The first-place Colts rank fifth in overall defense.

“Definitely disappointing in terms of various things,” Armstead said when asked about the season. “Obviously with our record and where we’re at is, we wanted to be better and win more games. And personally I wanted to be more productive and make more plays and help my team in more ways.”

Armstead’s career season in 2019 came while playing alongside Buckner and defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, who have been out since September. Saleh said Armstead is getting fewer one-on-one opportunities against offensive linemen given the 49ers’ injury issues which has played a role in his depleted sack numbers.

“You’ve got to win your one-on-ones, but he’s also not getting as many one-on-one opportunities as he had a year ago and it’s just when teams double him, other people have to step up and help around him,” said Saleh. “Obviously, he would love more production with regards to sacks and all that, but we’re still very pleased with how he’s been able to play, his mindset, his effort and all that stuff is still there. So, it’ll come.”

Mostert says ankle pain likely to persist

Running back Raheem Mostert’s high ankle sprain that cost him him four games is still bothering him, he said on Thursday, and is unlikely to feel 100 percent until after the season.

“Especially these next few weeks, it’s not going to be 100 percent,” Mostert said. “It’s there. And it’s a nagging feeling, most importantly.”

Mostert scored a touchdown in the Nov. 29 win over the Rams but averaged just 2.7 yards on 16 carries. He was given nine runs in Monday’s loss to Buffalo and had 42 yards. Overall, San Francisco’s running game is averaging just over 3.0 yards per carry over the last five games, which has factored into the 1-4 record over that span. Mostert missed three of those contests with the injury.

“I’m always going to look at myself,” Mostert said. “I’ve been out for some games and them coming back against the Rams, and I really didn’t have too many good looks and I didn’t personally do good. I just try to improve each and every day.”

Mostert said improving in the running game is a focus this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, which is ranked 10th in the NFL at defending the run.

Trent Williams confirms contract detail, wants prolific career with 49ers

Left tackle Trent Williams on Sunday will go against his former team for the first time since his acrimonious departure that included sitting out all of 2019 due to a disagreement over the handling of a cancerous growth beneath his scalp.

But despite all that, Williams said he isn’t going into Sunday with any ill will toward Washington because he’s still close with many of his former teammates. And the key actors involved in the conflict are no longer there, namely former team president, Bruce Allen.

“So to me, I’m not going to sit here and hold grudges for no reason,” Williams said Thursday on Zoom, fielding questions from Washington beat reporters. “The people who helped instigate that situation are no longer part of the organization. So I’m not going to sit here and just carry some grudge just because people expect me to carry it.”

Williams is slated for free agency when the new league year begins in the spring and has said he fits well with San Francisco and would like to return. He also confirmed his re-worked contract includes a stipulation that prevents the 49ers from giving him the franchise tag.

Williams was asked about how he wants to be remembered by fans in Washington and if he would welcome being added to Washington’s Ring of Fame at FedEx Field.

“If they feel like I deserve it, I’ll be there. If not, then I won’t,” Williams said. “But I’m a San Francisco 49er now and I think my goal is to try to end up in their ring of fame. So whether Washington decides to put me in there or not, it doesn’t matter.”

—49ers who didn’t practice Thursday: offensive lineman Tom Compton (concussion), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (not injury related), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring).

Givens left the team for the birth of his child, according to a report from The Athletic. There’s a chance he misses Sunday’s game because he might not return in time to take the requisite number of COVID-19 screenings.

Limited in Thursday’s practice: center Hroniss Grasu (knee), receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle).