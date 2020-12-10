Richard Sherman says it would take a ‘miracle’ to return to 49ers in ’21

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman takes off with the ball during practice Thursday. AP

Richard Sherman is not expecting to spend a fourth season with the 49ers. All the signs, according to the Future Hall of Famer, at pointing to his eventual departure in free agency.

Unless?

“If there’s some miracle that happens then sure, there’s an opening,” Sherman said Thursday on Zoom.

Sherman is a pending free agent on the last year of his three-year, $27.15 million contract with San Francisco he negotiated as his own agent in 2018. He said he’s already been in communication with general manager John Lynch and the front office about his slim chances at coming back.

But, at the moment, there are too many factors against Sherman returning to the 49ers for his 11th NFL season, he said. Sherman turns 33 in March. And San Francisco has a bevy of free agents and at least two large contracts to give out with minimal cap space to work with.

“There’s 40 free agents and they’ll probably have $30 million or less in cap,” Sherman said. “They got to bring back Trent (Williams) who costs more than $20 million, they have to pay Fred (Warner), who costs $18 million plus a year. So anybody who knows the situation understands that.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to cause the salary cap to shrink to $175 million after it was initially projected at $215 million before the pandemic, leaving the 49ers with significantly less maneuverability than they initially hoped. Some of their other notable free agents include fullback Kyle Juszczyk, receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive tackle D.J. Jones and all their cornerbacks, including Sherman. Though the team could clear a substantial amount of money by releasing center Weston Richburg and defensive end Dee Ford.

Sherman’s impact on the team goes beyond X’s and O’s, though he’s played a significant role in the team leading the NFL in pass defense during 2019’s run to the Super Bowl. Sherman’s been praised by his teammates for his veteran presence and serving as an extension of the coaching staff while the team adopted a version of the scheme he first played in with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Sherm’s a guy that I know I personally, and I know John feels the same, we went on our team at all times,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Dec. 3. “Sherm’s a guy that when he does get older and he does descend, he’s such a good football player, he finds a way. I understand his contract issue this year. I understand there’s a number of guys on our team with that this year, but whoever can help us win football games our guys are trying to figure out how to bring back, especially guys who do it the right way. Sherm is as good as anyone in those categories.”