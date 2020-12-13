49ers vs. Washington: Key moments and analysis

Washington quarterback Alex Smith throws as San Francisco free safety Jimmie Ward takes aim Sunday. AP

It was ugly for the 49ers in the first half against Washington.

Nick Mullens completed just half of his 20 passes for 103 yards, while his fumble that was returned for a touchdown proved to be the biggest play of the first 30 minutes as San Francisco went to the break down, 13-7.

Washington’s offense had similar issues, amassing just 98 yards of offense over eight possessions. Alex Smith struggled, completing 8 of 19 for 57 yards with an interception and a 27.7 rating. The 49ers defense played far better this week than against Buffalo on Monday but the offense couldn’t match the level of play.

The lone bright spot for San Francisco? Another solid performance from rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who had six catches for 69 yards.

Here’s our run down of the ugly first half.

First quarter

Things did not get off to the start the 49ers would have liked. Receiver Deebo Samuel, taking a hand off wide left, came up lame and exited. Samuel, of course, had been dealing with a sore hamstring and missed the first practice of the week with a foot contusion.

The 49ers announced Samuel was questionable to return with a hamstring injury as the 49ers punted.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon made a surprise entrance into the lineup, making a third-down tackle that helped force a punt on Washington’s first possession. Witherspoon had been a healthy scratch for three games before injuries forced him back into action.

San Francisco’s second series opened like the first, with another injury. Left tackle Trent Williams limped off the field on a bubble screen to Brandon Aiyuk. Fittingly, Chase Young sacked Nick Mullens on the first snap without Williams, forcing the 49ers to punt for their second straight series. Williams returned a play later.

Washington, after a 22-yard punt return, went eight plays and into 49ers’ territory, but missed a 53-yard field goal wide right.

The 49ers responded by getting a deep completion to Aiyuk, a few good runs to Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. setting up a first-and-goal, and then a 1-yard scoring run from Wilson, his sixth of the year to tie the team lead.

Second quarter

The 49ers defense forced two more punts from Washington, who had just 38 yards of offense and two first downs while being down in time of possession, 12:18 to 6:46.

Washington, would hit a long field goal to get on the board, and later would force the 16th turnover from San Francisco over it’s last six plus games when Young stripped Wilson on an awkward running play, leading to Washington’s second field goal to make it 7-6.

The 49ers appeared to make a good play just inside the two-minute warning when Jason Verrett intercepted Alex Smith, giving them a chance at points before the break.

But two plays later, Mullens was stripped and the fumbled was recovered by Young who took it 47 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. It made the score, 13-7.