Mullens struggles with turnovers as 49ers offense is still hobbled by injuries

Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne sacks San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens during Sunday’s game. AP

In the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Nick Mullens threw a critical pick-6 that gave the Eagles a two-score lead with minutes remaining.

After the interception, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan replaced Mullens with third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard to give the team a spark. In less than six minutes of play, Beathard threw for 138 yards and nearly led the 49ers to a comeback victory.

There were no late-game heroics Sunday, as Mullens stayed in a 23-15 loss to Washington despite making critical errors.

On the last play of the third quarter, Washington safety Kamren Curl intercepted Mullens and returned it 76-yards for a Washington touchdown to give his team a double-digit lead. Shanahan didn’t elect to pull Mullens for Beathard. Mullens stayed in the game and the 49ers (5-8) couldn’t come back to tie the game. The loss effectively kills the 49ers’ postseason hopes.

Did Shanahan think about pulling Mullens?

“Yeah I did after the big six,” Shanahan said. “It wasn’t all on Nick (Mullens). We didn’t play good around him either. … I wanted to give CJ (Beathard) a chance to warm up. He was warming up during the next drive and during the next drive, Nick made some big third downs. After he took us down on the scoring drive, I changed my mind.”

On that interception, Mullens said, “I was just trying to find my outlet and I was trying to get the ball to the outlet before the defender got there, but I just have to protect the ball and can’t make that crucial mistake.”

Mullens said an early departure in the fourth quarter was “not discussed” between him and Shanahan. He finished the game 25-for-45 for 260 yards. His only touchdown pass, to Kyle Juszczyk, came with 10:18 remaining in the game.

“You just always answer back,” Mullens said. “You have to be resilient and have to always keep fighting. That’s what I’ll always do — no matter what the situation — focus on the details keep fighting and focus on the next play.”

Mullens’ favorite target was rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who finished with 10 catches for 116 yards. Mullens was playing without a full offensive arsenal at his disposal. Of course, All-Pro tight end George Kittle sat out with a foot fracture that has sidelined him since Week 8. And on the first play of the game Sunday, Mullens’ other top target, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, reinjured his hamstring and did not return.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

There’s another injury hobbling the 49ers offense: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains benched with an ankle sprain. Hope for the 49ers offense could be coming this season, Shanahan said last week. But get ready for more Mullens, in the meantime.

“Those guys are working their tails off right now, but they’re still part of the rehab, just trying to get back and be a part of this,” Shanahan said. “It’s not anytime soon right now.”