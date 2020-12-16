49ers notebook: Kittle returns to practice; Mostert sits but on track to face Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) breaks tackle by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Darious Williams (31) and runs for a touchdown in the second quarter during a game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

49ers star tight end George Kittle has returned to practice in Arizona, but it’s not a guarantee that he will return to game action this season after breaking the cuboid bone in his foot early last month.

San Francisco on Wednesday officially opened Kittle’s 21-day practice window while he remains on injured reserve. How the team plays Sunday could go a long way toward determining if Kittle comes back during the regular season.

Put more simply, it’s unlikely Kittle will be activated if the 49ers lose to the Cowboys and get eliminated from playoff contention.

“I’m not saying for sure no,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked if Kittle would come back should San Francisco fall to 5-9 on Sunday. “If I thought it would help him and I thought it would help our team, definitely. I mean, there’s more things to it than just making the playoffs.

“Obviously, that’s the number one thing, but it would have to do with what George, if he’s risking anything, then it’d be an easy decision. We wouldn’t even think about it. But if he could 100-percent come back and be normal, then that’s something I’ll talk to him about, talk to (general manager) John (Lynch) about it and we’ll figure out what’s best for him and the team.”

The injury was Kittle’s second this season. He sprained his knee in the season opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals after he was tackled awkwardly following a high throw from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kittle missed two games and appeared in five straight before sustaining the foot injury Nov. 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. He signed a record-setting five-year, $75 million contract just before the start of the campaign making him the highest paid tight end in NFL history.

Mostert misses practice but expected to play Sunday

Running back Raheem Mostert did not practice Wednesday but is still on track to play Sunday, Shanahan said. Mostert has been dealing with pain in his ankle after suffering a high ankle sprain Oct. 18, missing five weeks then returning to play in the last three games.

Mostert had “imaging” done on his ankle this week following Sunday’s loss to Washington, Shanahan said.

“He zinged it a couple of times in the game, which is going to happen to him a lot, but it felt just a little worse than normal,” said Shanahan. “He’s not practicing today. Basically we feel pretty good that he’ll be able to get there at the end of the week. I think it’s hurt a little bit more than usual, but the imaging was somewhat positive. We’re going to take care of him today and allow him to rest and hopefully it’ll feel a little bit better (Thursday).”

Mostert in three games since coming back has 150 yards on 39 carries (3.85 average) with a touchdown. Mostert averaged 5.94 yards per carry over his first four games before the injury.

Aldon Smith bouncing back with Cowboys

There’s been a pleasant surprise for the Cowboys’ pass rush this season.

After spending four seasons out of the NFL, former 49ers pass rusher Aldon Smith is a key member of Dallas’ defense under San Francisco’s former defensive line coach and head coach, Jim Tomsula.

“I just think his personal story and his fight, do be doing what he’s doing, is something unique and special,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said during a conference call with Bay Area reporters on Wednesday. “Jimmy was adamant about having the opportunity for him to be here and it’s been great to see him do what he’s been able to do, to come back from what he’s been able to endure.”

Smith was released from the 49ers before the 2015 season following a series of alcohol-related incidents. Since then, Smith has spent time in rehab for drugs and alcohol built himself back into a viable NFL player. Smith has 5.0 sacks on the season, which is more than any San Francisco defender not named Kerry Hyder (7.5).

McCarthy, of course, used to be the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, who went up against the 49ers and Smith in the playoffs following the 2012 and 2013 seasons, when Smith was in the middle of a stretch to begin his career with 42.0 sacks in 43 games.

McCarthy was asked if he thought Smith was on a Hall of Fame trajectory during that run of dominance.

“I think playing next to Justin Smith — the combination of him with Justin was always a huge challenge and obviously complemented a lot of great players on that defense,” McCarthy said. “I think the start to his career definitely put him on that path. No question.”

—The 49ers on Wednesday placed rookie offensive lineman Colton McKivitz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving some question as who would start at right guard Sunday. The team Dec. 12 placed Tom Compton (concussion) on injured reserve making him ineligible to play Sunday. The two had been splitting time at right guard.

And with reserve lineman Hroniss Grasu (knee) missing practice Wednesday and center Daniel Brunskill limited with a shoulder injury, the 49ers might have to call on Tony Bergstrom to start at right guard.

Bergstrom has bounced between the practice squad and active roster since late November. The 34-year-old has appeared in 83 games since being a third-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2012. He started 14 games for Washington over the last two seasons.

The 49ers on Wednesday signed two offensive linemen, Aaron Neary and Isaiah Williams, to the practice squad that will also get consideration, Shanahan said.

—49ers that didn’t practice on Wednesday: Grasu (knee), Mostert (ankle) and receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring). Samuel is likely to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Limited: Brunskill (shoulder), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), linebacker Fred Warner (stinger) and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle).